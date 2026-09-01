Ben Stokes Signs Full-Season Deal With Adelaide Strikers For Big Bash League Comeback

Ben Stokes has signed a full-season contract worth over AUD 500,000 with Adelaide Strikers for the 2026-27 BBL campaig
The 35-year-old all-rounder makes his return to the Big Bash League after nearly 12 years
South Australian Cricket Association secured Stokes' signature ahead of rival interest from Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades
Ben Stokes is heading back to the Big Bash League on a season-long deal with Adelaide Strikers. The 35-year-old former England captain will spend the whole of the 2026-27 campaign in blue. The move gives the tournament one of its most familiar overseas names in recent seasons.
He will be available from BBL 16's opener against Sydney Thunder in Canberra on December 16. If Adelaide go all the way, Stokes is due to stay on through the knockout rounds and the final on January 26, 2027. That makes this a full-season commitment rather than a short stay, which is rare for a leading overseas player.
Deal And Pursuit
The signing is a major win for Adelaide. The South Australian Cricket Association had been pursuing Stokes for some time after he signalled that he wanted another go in the competition, and Simon Insley, SACA's general manager of cricket, is understood to have handled the talks. Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades also tried to sign him, while his attachment to Adelaide Oval and the city itself is thought to have helped the Strikers close the deal.
“Ben is fully committed to donning the blue for the Strikers and being a true blue South Australian throughout the upcoming BBL season,” a source within SACA told Cricbuzz. Stokes is also expected to have his family with him for part of an Australia stay that could stretch to around six weeks. According to cricket.com.au, the Strikers have committed more than AUD 500,000 to secure him.
Return To BBL
Stokes is set to appear in the BBL for the first time since early 2015. He has not featured in a regular T20 match since playing for Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 Indian Premier League, though he did play a handful of games in The Hundred in 2024.
Stokes arrives in sparkling domestic form. Having earlier ended his white-ball international career, he made a sudden exit from Test cricket during England's Trent Bridge match against New Zealand this year. He subsequently averaged 63.60 in County Championship matches and 41.14 in List A games for Durham, showing strong all-round touch across formats, Cricbuzz reported.
Competition Impact
The move also arrives as Australian cricket continues to debate private investment in the BBL and how to strengthen the competition's global reach. Having a player of Stokes' stature available for the whole campaign, rather than only a short window, is a notable boost for a league that often has to make do with partial overseas availability.
In Adelaide's official announcement, Stokes said he had always enjoyed playing in Australia, loved Adelaide Oval, described the Big Bash as a high-quality competition and said he was eager to help his new teammates produce a successful season.
Adelaide may not be finished recruiting either, with the franchise understood to be talking to another couple of prominent names and hoping to announce more signings in due course.
Paine Reunion
There is also a notable reunion in Adelaide. Stokes will work under head coach Tim Paine, the former Australia Test captain against whom he fought some of the most memorable Ashes duels of his career.
Old rivals will now unite. Paine led Australia in 2019 when Stokes struck an unbeaten 135 at Headingley to seal a dramatic one-wicket English victory. “Ben is one of the greatest all-rounders the game has seen, a proven match-winner and a competitor who thrives under pressure,” Paine said. He added that the recruitment allowed Strikers fans to support a cricketer who shaped several iconic moments across the past decade.
Stokes will join a squad that already includes Matt Short, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton and Mackenzie Harvey. Alex Carey is also part of the group, although he is considered unlikely to feature because of Australia's Test schedule. The wicketkeeper-batter is likely to be occupied by the home Test summer before Australia head to India for a Test tour soon after the New Year's Test in Sydney.
For Stokes, the deal closes an unusual loop: on December 16, 2025, he was at Adelaide Oval leading England in the Ashes, and a year later on December 16, 2026, he is scheduled to begin a very different Australian assignment as Adelaide Strikers' marquee overseas signing, no longer carrying the England captaincy but starting his first Big Bash campaign in almost 12 years.