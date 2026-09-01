‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: Mickey Arthur Slams PCB Over Drastic Mid-Series Shake-Up

PCB sends seven players home and sacks Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Gul
Former Pakistan stars slam the board's mid-series overhaul
Young, inexperienced squad faces England in Birmingham on September 9
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has faced a barrage of criticism from former cricketers after making a series of major changes to the Test squad and coaching staff with one match still left in the ongoing series against England.
Pakistan have already lost the three-match series after suffering comprehensive defeats in the opening two Tests. The visitors were beaten by an innings and 103 runs in the first Test before England completed a 194-run win in the second.
In response to the disappointing results, the PCB sent seven players back to Pakistan and brought in a group largely comprising young and uncapped cricketers for the final Test. Among those released from the squad were Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, former captain Mohammad Rizwan and experienced batter Imam-ul-Haq.
The board also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from their respective roles. The third Test is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.
The decision has sparked widespread debate in Pakistan cricket, with several former players questioning both the timing and manner of the changes.
Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur was among the strongest critics. He described the PCB's move as "absolutely ridiculous" and blamed the board's tendency to repeatedly alter its players, coaches and selectors for the instability surrounding the team.
"This is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors and there is no stability! Planning, stability and structure lead to consistent performance," Arthur wrote on social media.
Pakistan batting legend Javed Miandad said he was stunned by the board's decision and expressed sympathy for the players who were asked to return home as well as those suddenly drafted into the squad.
Speaking on Tuesday, Miandad said the players sent back could carry the episode as a psychological burden, while the newcomers would have to deal with immense pressure in a Test that could potentially be their only opportunity in the series.
Miandad, as quoted by PTI, said he had seen Pakistan cricket go through numerous crises during his playing career, including player rebellions, fixing controversies and heavy defeats, but had never witnessed the board react in this fashion.
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also questioned the leadership within the team. He argued that Babar Azam should have considered resigning as captain once the PCB decided to make such extensive changes.
"There is a difference between a captain and a leader and Babar has just stood by and left his players stranded," Latif said, according to PTI.
Moin Khan, another former Pakistan captain, felt the PCB should have waited until the England series was over before taking such drastic measures.
According to Moin, even if the board believed the team required a major overhaul after the successive defeats, making those changes during an ongoing overseas series was difficult to justify. He also suggested that the urgency surrounding the decisions raised questions about whether there were other factors involved.
Former Test opener Mohsin Khan questioned the decision to put Mike Hesson in charge of the Test squad when only one match remained.
"I can only hope that Pakistan with some new players plays differently in the final Test but it is hard to see that with so much happening the players would not be disturbed," Mohsin Khan said, as quoted by PTI.
The PCB's handling of the situation also drew criticism from former captains Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik.
Malik questioned the timing of the board's accountability drive and argued that the responsibility for Pakistan cricket's wider problems should not be placed disproportionately on players who have not been given consistent opportunities.
"The players dropped from the squad are still our national cricketers who have served Pakistan. Phrases like 'sent on the first flight back' are disrespectful," Malik wrote on social media.
Afridi, meanwhile, came out in support of Sarfaraz Ahmed and questioned whether the former Pakistan captain had been given sufficient time to be judged in his coaching role.
"How can you judge anyone after just five matches in charge?" Afridi said.
He also raised eyebrows over the composition of the new Test squad, pointing out that players associated with Pakistan's T20 setup had been brought into the side for a Test match in England.
"The amazing part is the selectors have sent T20 players for a test match to England," Afridi added.
Afridi further warned that repeatedly placing players under pressure after poor performances could have damaging consequences for their confidence.
With the series already beyond Pakistan's reach, the team now faces the task of regrouping ahead of the Birmingham Test.