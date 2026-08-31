Imam-ul-Haq To Lose Spot For Faking Injury? PCB Set To Take Strict Action Ahead Of Third Test | Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The Pakistan Cricket Board is considering releasing the opener from the squad ahead of the third Test against England

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Imam-ul-Haq set to released from Pakistans squad for third Test vs England
Imam-ul-Haq set to released from Pakistan's squad for third Test vs England
Summary of this article

  • PCB is reportedly considering releasing Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan from the squad ahead of the third Test against England

  • Imam’s calf injury is under scrutiny after he missed Pakistan’s second innings at Lord’s, while the PCB could send him home for further assessment

  • Saim Ayub and Arafat Minhas are being considered as replacements

The chatter around Imam-ul-Haq’s injury, which was deemed ‘fake’ by many, appears to have triggered some stern calls from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with changes to the team management now reportedly on the cards. The cricket board is considering releasing the opener from the squad ahead of the third Test against England, scheduled to begin from September 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

According to Geo News, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is also in the line to be released following Pakistan’s shambolic performance in the first two Tests. The visitors lost the series opener by by an innings and 103 runs at Leeds and were thrashed by 194 runs at Lord’s, trailing 0-2 in the three-match series.

Saim Ayub and Arafat Minhas are being considered as possible replacements.

Imam-ul-Haq’s Under Scrutiny

Imam did not bat after being ruled out with a calf problem, leaving Pakistan without one of their regular top-order options during the chase at Lord’s.The opener reported discomfort in his calf on the opening day and was subsequently unable to take part in Pakistan’s second-innings batting effort.

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Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq on day three of the first Test match between England and Pakistan in Leeds. - Mike Egerton/AP Photo
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The circumstances surrounding Imam’s injury are also expected to come under scrutiny. The Geo TV report stated that the PCB could send Imam back home on the first available flight and examine the nature of his injury.

Mohammad Rizwan Out Of Form

Pakistan were bowled out for 110 and 194 in their two innings at Lord’s, with right-arm pacer Ollie Robinson leading England’s attack. He claimed four wickets in each innings.

Rizwan made just one run in Pakistan’s second innings before being trapped lbw by Robinson.

Sarfaraz To Be Sacked?

If reports are to be believed, Test team coach Sarfaraz Ahmed’s position could also be in danger following the team’s back-to-back losses.

Pakistan’s white-ball coach Mike Hesson is expected to take on a more prominent role with the Test side ahead of the Birmingham match. His reported involvement with the Test squad has fuelled speculation that Pakistan could be heading for a broader reshuffle of its coaching setup.

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