US Open 2026 Day 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek Matches

Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Zakharova

Naomi Osaka returns to the New York hard courts where she claimed two of her four Grand Slam titles, bringing her box-office star power and lethal service games. The multi-time major champion has a history of raising her level under the bright lights of Flushing Meadows as she searches for a deep title run. Anastasia Zakharova steps out ready to counter with her gritty, high-intensity baseline defense and tactical discipline as she fights to absorb the power and secure a career-defining breakthrough.