US Open 2026 Day 1 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Novak Djokovic, Alexander Bublik, Jessica Pegula Matches

Flushing Meadows opens its gates for the 2026 US Open main draw, setting off two weeks of hard-court tennis and early-round drama
Top stars like Jessica Pegula, Novak Djokovic, Jasmine Paolini, and Alexander Bublik headline a blockbuster opening-day schedule
The tournament offers a record-breaking total prize pool, providing millions in compensation alongside critical ranking points
The US Open gets underway with the historic opening day of the main draw at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. As the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the calendar year, the tournament arrives amid high anticipation, with the world's elite tennis players converging on the iconic New York hard courts to chase prestigious major glory.
The historic venue is prepped to host weeks of high-stakes encounters under the New York sun and the dazzling lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. With ranking points, career milestones, and the coveted hard-court major trophy hanging in the balance, Day 1 sets the competitive tone for the fortnight.
Contenders and dark horses alike look to stamp their authority early, avoiding the treacherous upsets that traditionally lurk in the opening rounds of a major championship.
All you Need To Know About US Open 2026 Day 1 Matches
Jasmine Paolini Vs Veronika Erjavec
Jasmine Paolini steps onto the hard courts of Louis Armstrong Stadium at 8:30 PM IST as the 19th seed, locking horns with Veronika Erjavec in a crucial first-round test. The Italian diminutive powerhouse brings her trademark relentless footwork, high-energy baseline redirection, and career-best major form to Flushing Meadows, looking to fend off the tricky opening-round pressure posed by her Slovenian opponent.
Barbora Krejčíková Vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Barbora Krejčíková features in that exact same 8:30 PM IST opening wave, deploying her immense Grand Slam-winning IQ and exquisite tactical variety as the 27th seed against Kamilla Rakhimova. The Czech star's ability to seamlessly transition from deep defense to clinical net approaches will be vital as she navigates a potentially tricky early-round encounter.
Jessica Pegula Vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Jessica Pegula anchors the marquee daytime action at Arthur Ashe Stadium starting at 9:30 PM IST, carrying the weight of heavy home expectations against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The 3rd-seeded American enters New York on the back of hard-court consistency, aiming to use her clinical flat groundstrokes and tactical clarity to sweep through her opening hurdle without a hitch.
Jiri Lehecka Vs Pablo Carreño Busta
Jiri Lehecka kicks off his tournament campaign at 8:30 PM IST against seasoned Spanish veteran Pablo Carreño Busta. The 18th-seeded Czech powerhouse brings his explosive, heavy-hitting serve and devastating forehand to pierce through the veteran's legendary defensive resilience on hard courts.
Elina Svitolina Vs Solana Sierra
Elina Svitolina features in a blockbuster night-session slot on Louis Armstrong Stadium starting at 4:30 AM IST (early Monday morning), where the 9th-seeded Ukrainian stalwart brings her inspirational defensive grit and tactical depth against Argentina's Solana Sierra.
Novak Djokovi Vs Mariano Navone
Novak Djokovic officially caps off the opening-day blockbuster schedule under the iconic lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4:30 AM IST, beginning his historic quest for another major crown against Argentina's tenacious baseline specialist Mariano Navone.
The 4th-seeded Serbian legend returns to the iconic New York hard courts where he has carved out some of the most defining chapters of tennis history, bringing an unmatched aura, tactical masterclass, and unyielding competitive fire into the fortnight.
While Navone is more naturally renowned for his prowess on clay, his relentless work ethic and willingness to grind from the baseline mean Djokovic will need to be sharp right from the opening exchange to avoid any early-round turbulence.
Alexnader Bublik Vs JJ Wolf
Alexander Bublik brings his box-office shot-making, unorthodox underarm tactics, and unpredictable flair to the late-night slate at 5:40 AM IST, facing American wild card J.J. Wolf in a clash guaranteed to keep the nocturnal New York crowds thoroughly entertained.
Seeded 15th for the tournament, the mercurial Kazakh player arrives in New York with a solid body of work this season, yet he remains one of the sport’s ultimate wildcards where any match can effortlessly transform into a theatrical masterclass. Across the net, Wolf will look to feed off the energetic home support, utilizing his aggressive baseline game and explosive athleticism to counter Bublik's trickery.
When And Where Will The US Open 2026 Day 1 Matches Take Place?
All of these marquee opening-day matches are hosted across the outdoor hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, with headline encounters taking place on the tournament's premier stages: Arthur Ashe Stadium hosts the blockbuster showdowns for Jessica Pegula and Novak Djokovic, while Louis Armstrong Stadium serves as the battleground for Jasmine Paolini, Barbora Krejčíková, Elina Svitolina, and Alexander Bublik, alongside outer tournament courts hosting fixtures like Jiri Lehecka's opening match.
What Time Will The US Open 2026 Day 1 Matches Begin?
Jasmine Paolini vs. Veronika Erjavec – 8:30 PM IST (August 30)
Barbora Krejčíková vs. Kamilla Rakhimova – 8:30 PM IST (August 30)
Jiri Lehecka vs. Pablo Carreño Busta – 8:30 PM IST (August 30)
Jessica Pegula vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse – 9:30 PM IST (August 30)
Elina Svitolina vs. Solana Sierra – 4:30 AM IST (August 31)
Novak Djokovic vs. Mariano Navone – 4:30 AM IST (August 31)
Alexander Bublik vs. J.J. Wolf – 5:40 AM IST (August 31)
(All timings are approximate on the basis of court availability)
Which TV channel Will Telecast The US Open 2026 Day 1 Matches?
The US Open 2026 matches will be broadcast live on television across Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The The US Open 2026 Day 1 Matches Online In India?
Fans in India can stream the tournament live through the SonyLIV app and website.