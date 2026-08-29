From Kalashnikov To Sher: The Indianisation Of The AK-203 Assault Rifles

It takes 180 separate parts to build an AK-203 assault rifle, and until this year, India could not make all of them. It can now. At a factory in Korwa, in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited has built the first rifles in which every component and every input material is Indian: no Russian kits, no imported steel. Ten of them are being readied for Indian Army trials, the last hurdle before bulk production of roughly 5.3 lakh more.