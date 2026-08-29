From Kalashnikov To Sher: The Indianisation Of The AK-203 Assault Rifles

IRRPL has developed all 180 AK-203 components and input materials domestically, ending dependence on Russian kits and imported steel.
Ten indigenous rifles are being prepared for trials, after which bulk production of roughly 5.3 lakh rifles could begin.
The 7.62×39mm AK-203 will modernise the Army’s small-arms fleet, offering lower weight, greater range and improved reliability.
It takes 180 separate parts to build an AK-203 assault rifle, and until this year, India could not make all of them. It can now. At a factory in Korwa, in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited has built the first rifles in which every component and every input material is Indian: no Russian kits, no imported steel. Ten of them are being readied for Indian Army trials, the last hurdle before bulk production of roughly 5.3 lakh more.
“Once the trials are successfully completed, the Army will accord clearance for bulk production," said Maj Gen S K Sharma, CEO and managing director of IRRPL, to Outlook India.
The Army's overall requirement for assault rifles is approximately 7.5 lakh. Of this, around 1.5 lakh Sig Sauer rifles have already been procured off the shelf from the United States, leaving roughly six lakh rifles to be addressed through the AK-203 programme. The Indo-Russian company expects production to scale up significantly once the clearance is obtained. Sharma said IRRPL expects to be in a position to deliver around 70,000 rifles by this time next year.
"The strategic importance of having nearly 6 lakh AK-203 rifles is significant. They are lighter, have a good range and, with commonality of the personal weapon that is used by a vast majority of soldiers, and indigenous production of the weapon and its spare parts, it will reduce future repair and maintenance costs and logistics," said Brigadier Rumel Dahiya (Retd).
The AK-203 is the newest production member of the Kalashnikov family, descended from the AK-47 through the AKM and the AK-100 series, and chambered in the 7.62x39mm round. It weighs about 3.6 kg against the INSAS's 4.15 kg, engages targets to 800 metres and carries a battle sight range of 350 metres.
What separates it from the AK-47 of popular imagination is the furniture rather than the mechanism — Picatinny rails for optics, lasers and grips, a telescoping folding stock and a modernised ergonomic layout wrapped around the gas-operated action that gave the Kalashnikov its reputation for working in mud, sand and cold.
IRRPL, its Indian manufacturer, was incorporated in 2019 under an inter-governmental agreement and set up at the Korwa ordnance facility in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation in March 2019 with a message from President Vladimir Putin read out at the ceremony.
The joint venture is owned 50.5% by the Indian side — Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited holds 42.5% and Munitions India Limited 8% — and 49.5% by the Russian side, split between Kalashnikov Concern at 42% and Rosoboronexport at 7.5%, both arms of the Rostec state corporation.
The production contract, signed on 6 December 2021, covers 6,01,427 rifles for roughly ₹5,200 crore, originally due for completion by October 2032. IRRPL now says it will finish by December 2030.
"The journey from the bolt-action rifles used after World War II to the Self Loading semi-automatic Rifle, the INSAS and now the AK-203 has been long and tiring. The INSAS had several shortcomings, including its weight, which affected troops during operations. India should have achieved indigenous rifle production much earlier, but the AK-203 is a welcome development," Brig Dahiya said.
The case for building the rifle in India is partly economic and partly strategic. At contract value, the AK-203 works out to roughly ₹86,500 a rifle against about ₹1.15 lakh for each of the 73,000 Sig 716 rifles ordered from the US in 2024 — a gap of nearly 25% on an order six times the size. Strategically too, local manufacturing will be a boon.
IRRPL missed its first scheduled delivery to the Army in March 2024, widely seen as the effect of Western sanctions on Russian industry after the invasion of Ukraine. The delay helped make the case for the follow-on Sig import. Localising the production removes the programme's exposure to a supply chain running through a sanctioned economy.
The transition to complete indigenisation has nevertheless involved considerable technological and manufacturing challenges. Unlike the initial phase of the programme, when rifles were assembled using varying levels of Russian kits and Indian-made components, the objective now is to build the entire manufacturing ecosystem within India. The AK-203 comprises 180 "child parts", each requiring specific materials and manufacturing standards. Developing Indian sources capable of reproducing the required material specifications was among the biggest challenges faced by the company.
"The Russian side provided us with the material specifications in accordance with [Soviet] GOST standards. Our challenge was to identify and develop Indian sources capable of producing materials that met those exact specifications, whether for the barrel or for any of the other components,” Sharma said.
Moreover, the materials developed in India also had to be validated by the Russian side to establish that they matched the required physical and chemical properties. This validation process added to the time and technical complexity involved in the indigenisation effort. A parallel challenge was developing the precision gauges and jigs required for manufacturing and quality control.
The programme has today expanded beyond the core manufacturer and technology provider, creating a domestic network of component manufacturers and specialised suppliers. IRRPL's principal Indian partners include Ordefence Systems Limited (OSL), part of the Adani Group, and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL).
Nearly 100 Indian MSMEs are also involved in various aspects of the programme. "This has therefore become much more than an assembly programme. It has progressively evolved into an Indian manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem around the AK-203."
Replacing The INSAS
The indigenous manufacturing push comes as the Army seeks to modernise the individual weapon carried by its soldiers. The rifle it is replacing is the 5.56x45mm INSAS, designed by DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment, manufactured by the Ordnance Factory Board and inducted from the late 1990s to replace the .303 Lee-Enfield and the 7.62mm self-loading rifle. The Army is estimated to hold between 7.6 lakh and one million of them.
Its combat debut was Kargil in 1999, where troops reported a range of reliability problems. Soldiers reported polymer magazines cracking in the cold, rifles jamming at altitude, oil spurting back into the firer's face and weapons switching to fully automatic when set to three-round burst.
In 2005, Nepal's Royal Army complained that INSAS rifles had overheated and malfunctioned during a roughly ten-hour battle with Maoist rebels at Pili in Kalikot district, in which at least 43 security personnel were killed and the position was overrun. India and the manufacturer disputed the claim, attributing the failures to maintenance and handling.
The problems were not confined to the field. Between 2015-16 and 2019-20, 13% to 17% of INSAS rifles were returned to the factories for rectification, with reported defects involving components including the breech lock, piston extension, body housing and burst-control unit.
The CRPF, which fought Maoist insurgents with the weapon, formally asked the government to replace its entire INSAS holding with AK rifles. Units in Jammu and Kashmir had already begun quietly reverting to older AK-47s for counter-insurgency work.
The AK-203 programme sits inside a longer Indian paradox. A country that builds ballistic missiles, cryogenic engines and nuclear submarines has never fielded a wholly indigenous infantry rifle that achieved long-term success as the Army's standard weapon.
India has been manufacturing rifles at Ishapore since the nineteenth century, but almost always from someone else's technology and design: the Lee-Enfield under British licence, followed by the 7.62mm 1A1 self-loading rifle, derived from the British L1A1 version of the Belgian FN FAL. The INSAS was India's first serious attempt to develop an indigenous modern assault rifle as its standard infantry weapon, and its troubled field record is a large part of the reason the AK-203 exists.
The reasons for the design gap are structural as much as technical. Small arms sat for decades inside the Ordnance Factory Board, a monopoly producer with a captive customer, little competitive pressure and limited export discipline to enforce quality. The Army compounded the problem by repeatedly revising its requirements. Moreover, unlike the United States, Israel or much of Europe, India has never had a civilian firearms market large enough to sustain a commercial design industry between military orders.
“Replacing the INSAS does not mean India will remain dependent on Russia. The 2019 agreement envisages complete indigenisation with Russian assistance, after which their support will no longer be required. Delays remain a concern, but having a serving Army Officer leading IRRPL combines the perspectives of both the user and producer, which should help keep the programme on track," said Brig Dahiya.
The move to the AK-203 also reverses a doctrinal choice. India adopted the lighter 5.56mm round in the 1980s, partly influenced by the then-prevailing Western doctrine that wounding an enemy could impose a greater logistical burden than killing him, while the smaller cartridge also allowed lighter weapons and ammunition. The move to 7.62×39mm therefore reflects a renewed emphasis on terminal effect and close-combat effectiveness.
Sharma said the AK-203's reliability could have a direct impact on soldier confidence, particularly after years of concerns surrounding the INSAS rifle.
"For many years, the Indian Army has dealt with the limitations and challenges associated with the INSAS rifle. Naturally, the performance and reliability of the individual soldier's weapon have a direct bearing on his confidence. The AK-203 is a modern assault rifle with a global reputation for reliability and robustness. When our soldiers receive this rifle, their confidence in their personal weapon will, I believe, rise significantly," said the senior Army officer.
IRRPL has already delivered approximately 55,000 rifles to the Army. These were not built to a single fixed manufacturing model but under a sliding scale of localisation. The first 35,000, delivered by July 2024, were assembled largely from Russian kits and carried only a small share of indigenous content.
That share, through multiple steps, eventually crossed 70%, before the company arrived at its present claim of complete indigenisation. The company's current priority remains fulfilling the Army's requirement before looking at larger orders from other security forces or exports.