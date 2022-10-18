Russian Official Confirms Production Of AK-203 Assault Rifles To Begin In India By Year End

An Indo-Russian joint venture will begin manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles at a facility in Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year, a senior Russian official has said.

Rosoboronexport said the AK-203 rifles are fitted with integral Picatinny rails for a convenient and easy mounting of sights and tactical accessories, enabling the effective use of weapons in various conditions.

Korwa Ordnance Factory, Amethi (UP)

The Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited was set up in 2019 to produce the Russian-origin Kalashnikov assault rifles in Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi district.

"The Korwa Ordnance Factory is ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles by the end of 2022," said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev. Rosoboronexport is Russia's state-run defence entity that oversees various key military projects, including those in foreign countries.

Russia strengthening India’s Defence Indigenisation program

"Our plans include 100 per cent localisation of the production of legendary Russian assault rifles in India," Mikheev said.

"In future, the joint venture may increase production and modernise facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform," he said.

The company is attending the five-day DefExpo in Gandhinagar, which began on October 18. "During the exhibition, Rosoboronexport will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203 for the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies of the country," the company said in a statement.

"In addition, the company will present a wide range of additional modern equipment designed both for customizing the assault rifle itself and for equipping personnel," it said.

India-Russia Defence cooperation

As per a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India figures amongst the key arms importing destination globally. India has for decades been Russia’s largest arms importer, with Russian weapons accounting for nearly 70% of India’s military arsenal.

The two nations have earlier collaborated to manufacture the BrahMos missiles, which are a key component of India’s missile defence systems, and have supported India’s aspirations of becoming a defence exporting nation too. Earlier this year, India and the Philippines inked a $374.96 million contract for the export of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Talks with Indonesia are also underway, according to a report in Financial Times.

Furthermore, the defence trade between India and Russia has crossed $15 billion since 2018, in the backdrop of some big deals including the $5.43 billion S-400 long range air defence systems.

(With inputs from PTI)