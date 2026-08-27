InDepth | Kashmir's Drug Trap: Inside the Network Fuelling the Valley's Addiction Crisis

Kashmir’s drug economy is sustained by the oldest rule of any illicit market: supply and demand. Thousands of people already dependent on narcotics continue to sustain the market, even as government agencies, hospitals and civil society groups expand awareness campaigns and de-addiction programmes across the Valley. According to a senior police officer based in Srinagar, the contours of Kashmir’s drug trade have shifted significantly over the past two decades. Between 1999 and 2005, he says, the supply chain was largely driven by two factors: heroin flowing in through the “Golden Triangle” of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Kashmir’s own favourable climate for cultivating opium. Once the narcotics entered Kashmir, they travelled along a well-established network. Heroin was allegedly smuggled across the LoC by “militants and peddlers”, while some consignments crossed through streams and other vulnerable stretches along the border. North Kashmir districts, particularly Kupwara and Baramulla, were key entry points before the drugs were moved to Srinagar and then to markets across India, including Jammu, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Chennai. As the distance from the source increased, so did the price. “For instance, one kilo of drugs would cost Rs 50 lakh while getting delivered from Pakistan to Srinagar,” he says. “It would cost a crore in Chandigarh and Rs 3 crore in Mumbai.”