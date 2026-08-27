Column | Demand For Devotion To Entire Vande Mataram Is A Particular Model Of Nationhood Asserting Itself: Pawan Khera

The Constituent Assembly later affirmed the same approach. If the 1937 decision had truly “mutilated” Vande Mataram, the Assembly could have adopted all six stanzas after Independence and Partition. It did not. Rajendra Prasad’s declaration of January 24, 1950 did not overturn the earlier decision. In fact, Syama Prasad Mookerjee – whom the BJP today celebrates so enthusiastically – was himself a member of the Constituent Assembly. There is no record of him dissenting from the decision to exclude the remaining four stanzas.