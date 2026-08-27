Kangana Ranaut Says ‘I Am Not A Puppet’ Of BJP, Wants Age-Appropriate Film Roles

Kangana Ranaut said being a BJP MP does not make her a “puppet” of the party and maintained that she has views of her own.
The actor-politician said she continues to see herself as a “hugely desirable” actress despite her political responsibilities.
Ranaut said she wants age-appropriate roles rather than conventional heroine parts opposite leading male stars.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has rejected the suggestion that she is a “puppet” of the party, saying that being a BJP representative does not mean she cannot hold views of her own. Ranaut represents the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha.
Despite her political responsibilities, Ranaut said she remains a “hugely desirable actress” in the Hindi film industry. In recent promotional interviews, she also spoke about returning to acting and her preference for roles that suit her age and personality, rather than conventional heroine parts opposite leading male actors, as reported by The Indian Express.
‘I Am Not A Puppet’: What Kangana Said About BJP
Ranaut secured her parliamentary seat in the Mandi constituency during the 2024 Indian general elections. The electoral victory marked a significant transition from her position as an outspoken Bollywood outsider to an official political figure aligned with the ruling party.
Addressing her relationship with the party leadership, she defended her political autonomy. She is "not a puppet" of the BJP and actively maintains her own voice and creative agency, Ranaut said, as per Indian Express.
Following her election as the Mandi MP, the BJP leadership officially distanced itself from Ranaut’s comments twice in late 2024, clarifying that she was "neither permitted nor authorised" to speak on party policy matters.
In August 2024, the party formally denounced and disagreed with her remarks comparing the farmers' protests to "Bangladesh-like anarchy," directing her to refrain from such statements in the future.
In September 2024, the BJP again distanced itself after she suggested reinstating the three repealed farm laws, dismissing her comments as "personal views" and prompting her to publicly recant them.
The actor-politician insists her entry into governance has not compromised her independence. Her statements attempt to draw a line between ideological alignment with the ruling party and retaining individual expression in public discourse.
Why Kangana Wants Age-Appropriate Roles
Detailing her acting career and market value, Ranaut characterises herself as a "hugely desirable" leading lady who continues to command attention in Hindi cinema.
She also critiqued current casting standards in Bollywood. She highlighted the scarcity of complex, age-appropriate roles available for women in the industry, pointing to systemic limitations for established female actors.
The professional reflections arrive amid distinct regulatory hurdles for her upcoming cinematic work.
Following its clearance by the CBFC, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was officially released in theatres on January 17, 2025. Notably, the film was a commercial failure, grossing approximately Rs 20.48 crore domestically and around Rs 21.75 crore to Rs 23.75 crore worldwide against an estimated production budget of Rs 60 crore.
However, its theatrical losses were mitigated when Netflix acquired the film's digital streaming rights for a reported Rs 80 crore for its OTT debut.
As of August 2026, Ranaut’s upcoming projects include Queen 2, which completed principal photography and entered post-production in June 2026, though it faces a Rs 250 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court filed by Phantom Studios against backing studio JioStar over unauthorised sequel rights.
Additionally, her Hollywood debut in the horror film Blessed Be the Evil, co-starring Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, was announced in May 2025 with production planned in New York.
Ranaut is also set to star in Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, which was officially announced in June 2026 and is scheduled to go on floors in 2026 under the direction of Mitakshara Kumar.