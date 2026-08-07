Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut-Led Survival Thriller

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to make its OTT debut this month.
The survival thriller is led by Kangana Ranaut.
It tells an untold story of the unsung heroes who stood tall during 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT release: Kangana Ranaut-starrer is heading to OTT. It is making its digital debut, two months after its theatrical release. Based on true events, the film is about hospital workers who fight relentlessly to keep their patients safe during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Those who missed the film in theatres, can now watch the inspiring story of spirit of courage, resilience and selfless service online.
When and where to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata online
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on Zee5 on August 14. It has been written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
The streaming platform shared the announcement with a gripping trailer.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata story
Set against the backdrop of the real-life event, the nail-biting thriller revisits the events in Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital in 2008 when terrorists attacked the city. The film follows the extraordinary actions of nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, and other frontline workers who were under immense pressure due to the attacks and how their lives upside down on one fateful night.
The drama also unfolds personal stories of characters navigating daily life and struggles.
It explores the themes of sacrifice, compassion, and resilience, celebrating the enduring human spirit in the face of adversity.
What Kangana said about the film's OTT release
Ranaut, in a statement, shared, "Some stories choose you because they deserve to be told. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is one such film. As both an actor and producer, it was incredibly important for me to bring to life the untold stories of the healthcare workers who stood fearlessly between terror and humanity during the 26/11 attacks. Their courage wasn't driven by recognition, but by an unwavering sense of duty and compassion."
"Releasing this film around Independence Day makes its message even more meaningful, as it reminds us that the spirit of India is defined not only by those who defend the nation on the frontlines, but also by ordinary citizens who rise to extraordinary challenges in moments of crisis. I hope audiences watching the film on Hindi Zee5 connect with their sacrifices and remember the countless real-life heroes who inspired this story," she added.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also stars Girija Oak and Smita Tambe among others in significant roles.