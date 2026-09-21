'Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection': Ameesha Patel Questions Female Stars' Entourage On Film Promotions

Ameesha Patel raised concerns about actors carrying large entourages during film promotions.
Her response came after a user asked whether producers should pay for extra staff.
She said promotion entourages can cost more than a film’s day one collection.
Ameesha Patel has raised questions about actors taking large entourages along for film promotions, especially when producers are the ones paying. She discussed the issue in an X “Ask Me Anything” session after a user asked whether stars carrying extra staff at the producer's cost was fair.
Ameesha Patel questions large film promotion entourages
Ameesha focused on the expense of keeping such teams in place. She said that, in some cases, an actress' promotion entourage can cost more than the film earns on day one.
She wrote, “Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom; their entourage during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection hope they have the same entourage in their regular life minus a producer paying for it. (sic)”
The comment came after an X user asked Ameesha, “Mam what do you feel of the many stars who are carrying extra entourage at the producers cost for their shoots. Is it the correct thing to do?”
Have a look at the tweet here.
Ameesha Patel's film career
Ameesha made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film made her an overnight star in Hindi cinema and became a huge blockbuster.
She later starred in films such as Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Kranti, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, Humraaz, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2, among others.
She made her comeback to Bollywood with 2023 Gadar 2, where she reunited with Sunny Deol again and reprised her role as Sakeena from the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It was one of the major Hindi blockbusters of that year.