‘Surely You Don’t Have A Girl’: Ameesha Patel’s Savage Reply To Hardik Pandya Dating Rumours

Ameesha Patel reacts sarcastically to dating rumours involving Hardik Pandya after a viral video sparks speculation
The actress questions the interpretation of her friendly gesture towards the cricketer
Hardik Pandya is currently linked with model Mahieka Sharma, adding context to the online speculation
Ameesha Patel has broken her silence on social media speculation linking her with India cricketer Hardik Pandya, responding with sarcasm after a video of the two together triggered fresh dating rumours.
The speculation gathered pace after a video from the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai showed Ameesha introducing Hardik Pandya to some of her friends. A moment in which the actress placed her hand on the cricketer’s shoulder quickly caught attention online, with one X user suggesting that the interaction indicated a romantic connection.
However, Ameesha appeared unimpressed by the interpretation and decided to respond directly.
Ameesha Patel Gives Sarcastic Reply
Sharing a screenshot of the social media post on her Instagram Stories, Ameesha mocked the suggestion that the gesture had a romantic meaning.
"So true ya, my god ur correct.. truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend, it’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things .."
Her response made it clear that she was pushing back against the attempt to turn what appeared to be a casual interaction into a dating story. Rather than confirming any relationship with Hardik, Ameesha questioned the assumptions being made from a brief moment captured on camera.
Hardik, meanwhile, has been publicly linked with model Mahieka Sharma. He made their relationship Instagram-official in October 2025, following his separation from Natasa Stankovic.
Talking about Ameesha, the actress was last seen in Gadar 2 in 2023 and has also confirmed that work on Gadar 3 is underway.