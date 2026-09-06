‘Kya Yaar Ye Vice-Captain?’: Tilak Varma Sledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Duleep Trophy Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
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South Zone’s captain tried to break the 15-year-old’s concentration after Vaibhav had attacked Mohammed Siraj, but the youngster kept going. After taking a verbal jab at the youngster, South Zone’s captain could not prevent East Zone’s openers from adding 100 runs in 15 overs.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Face To Face
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Tilak Varma Face To Face | Photo: Screengrab (Jiohotstar)
Summary of this article

  • Tilak Varma attempted to unsettle Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while captaining South Zone against East Zone in the Duleep Trophy final.

  • The stump mic picked up Tilak saying “Kya yaar ye vice-captain?” during the exchange.

  • The attempt had little effect, as Vaibhav and Abhimanyu Easwaran continued their attacking approach and added 100 runs inside 15 overs.

  • The exchange appeared to be in good spirits, with Tilak and Vaibhav later seen laughing and chatting.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Bihar-born cricketer, has rattled many opponents in the IPL with his attacking intent. This time around, he managed to get the better of national T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma.

Fielding against East Zone's openers Vaibhav And Abhimanyu Easwaran, South Zone's captain Tilak lost his cool briefly in the Duleep Trophy Final and started sledging around the 10th over of the match.

Tilak desperately tried to break Vaibhav's concentration, who had attacked Mohammed Siraj a few overs back. With his bowlers failing to get him a breakthrough, Tilak took matters into his own hands. Tilak went up to Vaibhav's face to dress him down.

On the stump mic, Tilak was heard as saying, “Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this vice-captain)?” However, it was all in good spirits as the duo were seen laughing around and chatting with each other.

Related Content
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an aggressive 44 off 37 deliveries against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. - BCCIdomestic/X
East Zone, led by Ishan Kishan (Left), will face South Zone, captained by Tilak Varma - | Photo: File
Padikkal, Tilak, Sooryavanshi, Siraj and Shami will enter the final with individual goals alongside their teams' title ambitions. - | Photo: File
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during a Duleep Trophy clash - X/BCCI

Failed To Distract

The Sledging seemed to have little to no impact on the batters as Abhimanyu and Vaibhav continued the onslaught. Abhimanyu reached a major milestone when he scored fifty on just 46 balls in the 14th over of the match.

Vaibhav was also racing to his fifty, but CV Milind put an end to his innings on a short ball.

But by that time, the tone of the match had been set. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran had added 100 runs in the first 15 overs, on a pitch where they were expected to be watchful in the first hour of play.

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