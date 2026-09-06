India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Women In Blue Extend Dominant Run By Bowling Out Arch-Rivals For 55

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India secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 group-stage encounter in Dubai, successfully sealing their spot in the semi-finals. Opting to bat, Pakistan collapsed to 55 all out in 18.1 overs—their lowest-ever T20I total. Shawaal Zulfiqar (14) and Muneeba Ali (13) were the only batters to reach double digits as Shree Charani (3/7) and Prema Rawat (3/9) dismantled the lineup alongside Deepti Sharma (2/5). In response, India chased down the 56-run target in just 8.4 overs (57/3), anchored by captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 18. With three wins from three matches, India tops Group A and comfortably marches into the semi-finals, while Pakistan's semi-final qualification paths hang in the balance, heavily dependent on their net run rate and final group match against Hong Kong.

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India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match highlights
India women's cricket players celebrate their win over Pakistan during the Women's Asia Cup match in Dubai. | Photo: X/@ICC
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Pakistan all out 55 vs India images and scorecard
Pakistani players react during the Women's Asia Cup match against India in Dubai. | Photo: X/@ICC
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Womens Asia Cup 2026 Group A
A Pakistani player appeals during the Women's Asia Cup match against India in Dubai. | Photo: X/@ICC
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India vs Pakistan Womens Asia Cup match - Prema Rawat
Prema Rawat celebrates a wicket during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen
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India Women vs Pakistan Cricket
Prema Rawat in action during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai. | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen
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Asia Cup 2026 Dubai Stadium
Prema Rawat celebrate a wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen
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India vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup match result
Shafali Verma celebrates a wicket during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen
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IND-W vs PAK-W score 2026
Sree Charani celebrate a wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen
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India women beat Pakistan 55 all out
Deepti Sharma celebrate a wicket with captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai | Photo: X/@BCCIwomen

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