India Vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026: Women In Blue Extend Dominant Run By Bowling Out Arch-Rivals For 55

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 6 September 2026 2:08 pm

India secured a commanding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 group-stage encounter in Dubai, successfully sealing their spot in the semi-finals. Opting to bat, Pakistan collapsed to 55 all out in 18.1 overs—their lowest-ever T20I total. Shawaal Zulfiqar (14) and Muneeba Ali (13) were the only batters to reach double digits as Shree Charani (3/7) and Prema Rawat (3/9) dismantled the lineup alongside Deepti Sharma (2/5). In response, India chased down the 56-run target in just 8.4 overs (57/3), anchored by captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 18. With three wins from three matches, India tops Group A and comfortably marches into the semi-finals, while Pakistan's semi-final qualification paths hang in the balance, heavily dependent on their net run rate and final group match against Hong Kong.