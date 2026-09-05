‘Ye Kya Kiya Tune’: Suresh Raina Reveals MS Dhoni’s Shocked Reaction To His Retirement

Suresh Raina revealed MS Dhoni’s surprised reaction after he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020
Speaking on Aakash Chopra’s Baith and Bol, Raina recalled Dhoni asking, “Ye Kya Kiya Tune?” after learning of his decision
Raina clarified that his retirement was driven by personal circumstances, rather than simply following Dhoni’s decision
Suresh Raina has opened up about one of the most unexpected moments of his cricket career, revealing how MS Dhoni reacted when he decided to retire from international cricket in 2020.
Raina and Dhoni remain among Indian cricket’s most closely associated teammates, having shared the dressing room for India as well as Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their careers also came to an emotional crossroads on August 15, 2020, when Dhoni announced his international retirement and Raina followed him later that day.
However, Raina has now clarified that Dhoni’s decision was not the reason he walked away from the game. Speaking to Aakash Chopra on the Baith and Bol show on YouTube, Raina explained the circumstances surrounding his retirement and recalled the moment he informed Dhoni.
‘Ye Kya Kiya Tune’: Dhoni’s Immediate Reaction
Raina recalled walking into the dressing room after making up his mind to retire. The former India all-rounder said he told Dhoni that it was over, only for the legendary captain to respond with surprise.
“At that point, whether I was 32 or 33, whatever the age was. But in the dressing room when he [MS Dhoni] did it, I went in and said 'It's done.' He goes 'Ye Kya Kiya Tune' (What did you just do?),” Raina said.
The moment captured the surprise surrounding Raina’s decision, particularly because of the timing. Dhoni had announced his retirement earlier on August 15, and Raina followed shortly afterwards. The pair had enjoyed a long association, with Raina becoming a key member of Dhoni’s India and CSK sides.
Why Raina Really Walked Away
While the timing made it appear that Raina had simply followed Dhoni into retirement, Raina said his decision was rooted in personal circumstances.
He revealed that his father had been seriously ill while he was playing for CSK. After his father passed away, Raina said he realised he needed to step away from cricket and devote more time to his mother.
That revelation adds another layer to one of Indian cricket’s most memorable retirement moments. Raina had already been away from the India setup for some time, having last played for the national team in 2018.
His retirement brought the curtain down on a decorated international career spanning 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is, including major triumphs at the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.