On This Day In 2020: MS Dhoni’s Social Media Post Broke The Nation’s Heart On Independence Day

Independence Day on 15th August 2020 was truly unprecedented. The country remained confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving streets eerily empty. Amid this unusual backdrop, MS Dhoni quietly announced his retirement on Instagram, breaking the hearts of millions of fans in an instant.
The former India captain announced his retirement from cricket in a poignant Instagram post. He shared a collage of memorable on-field moments set to a classic Bollywood tune, with a simple yet powerful caption: “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs, consider me as Retired."
On This Day In 2020: Suresh Raina Joined Dhoni In Retirement
Dhoni’s retirement stunned Indian cricket fans across the nation. The legendary cricketer, who had led India to two World Cup victories, secured the top Test ranking, and transformed the art of wicketkeeping, was bidding farewell to the sport. Fans found it hard to accept the sudden exit of one of cricket’s greatest icons.
Adding to the heartbreak, another stalwart walked away from the game that very day. India’s dynamic all-rounder Suresh Raina, one of Dhoni’s closest friends, announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.
In a touching post on his official social media, Raina wrote, “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind."
Raina played his last professional match in the 2021 IPL, finishing a career that included four IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings and 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is, and 18 Tests for India, earning a reputation as a dependable batsman and agile fielder.
Dhoni, meanwhile, continues to feature in the IPL despite ongoing retirement rumours. The only captain to win all three ICC trophies, he has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, including in 2023, and guided India to the top of the Test rankings.
Dhoni’s last international match was the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, where he scored 50 before being run out. Across 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is, he consistently delivered match-winning performances, boasting a T20I strike rate of 126.1 and an ODI average of 50.57.