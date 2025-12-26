Egypt Vs South Africa Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch EGY Vs RSA In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Salah's Egypt take on South Africa at the AFCON 2025-26 match
Omar Marmoush, Mo Salah scored the goals in their previous game
Bafana Bafana have been undefeated against Pharaohs
AFCON 2025 will witness it's biggest fixture so far as Egypt and South Africa go head-to-head in Group B. Both sides are among the few teams to win their first AFCON match this past week.
Burnley forward Lyle Foster scored the game's winning-goal for Bafana Bafana against Angola, whereas outcast Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored the winning-goal for Egypt against Zimbabwe with both teams tied on points in the group ahead of the section’s second round of games.
The Pharaohs are one of the favourites to win the coveted trophy but know they must perform to their potential against an opponent they haven't won since 2006.
Egypt vs South Africa, AFCON 2025: Predicted XIs
Goalkeeper: Mohamed El Shenawy
Defenders: Mohamed Hamdy, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany
Midfielders: Hamdi Fathy, Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour
Forwards: Treseguet, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah
South Africa
Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams
Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Sipho Mbule
Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota
Egypt Vs South Africa, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will Egypt vs South Africa be played in AFCON 2025?
The Africa Cup of Nations match, Egypt vs South Africa, will be played at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST on December 26.
Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Egypt vs South Africa in AFCON 2025?
The Egypt vs South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.