Ravichandran Ashwin’s Cryptic Sunny Leone Photo Leaves Netizens Baffled

Ravi Ashwin shared a cryptic post on X featuring Sunny Leone
The post took the social media for a spin
Ashwin posted the cryptic tweet to hype a Tamil Nadu player
Ravichandran Ashwin has taken to social media as if he's a fish out of water, keeping fans baffled from time to time, just as he used to do with his spin on the field against batters. Whether it's breaking IPL trade news or endorsing upcoming talent in his unique style, Ashwin never fails to surprise his fans.
A recent post from Ashwin on X surprised his fans when he posted a random collage of Sunny Leone along with a street. At first, the fans were left bewildered, thinking what Ashwin would have wanted to convey there. Then, finally, after some speculations, funny memes, and wild assumptions, people were able to decode the real message of Ashwin.
Decoding Ashwin's Real Message
The street which was there in the collage along with Sunny Leone is called Sadhu Street, thereby with the post, Ashiwn was endorsing Tamil Nadu's upcoming sensation Sunny Sadhu. He recently played a pivotal role in Tamil Nadu's win against Saurashtra with his blistering 30-run knock in just 9 deliveries.
Sadhu has featured in just 2 matches for Tamil Nadu and has a base price of 30 lakhs in the IPL auction, which is just days away. Ashwin's clever push has brought him into the eyes of the fans and maybe under the radar of IPL teams as well.