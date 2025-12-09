Ravichandran Ashwin’s Cryptic Sunny Leone Photo Leaves Netizens Baffled

Ravichandran Ashwin posted a cryptic collage of Sunny Leone alongside a street leaving fans guessing and baffled, until they decoded the message behind the post

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravichandran Ashwin’s Cryptic Sunny Leone Photo
R. Ashwin sets the internet on fire with a mysterious post of a collage featuring Sunny Leone alongside a street on X. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ravi Ashwin shared a cryptic post on X featuring Sunny Leone

  • The post took the social media for a spin

  • Ashwin posted the cryptic tweet to hype a Tamil Nadu player

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken to social media as if he's a fish out of water, keeping fans baffled from time to time, just as he used to do with his spin on the field against batters. Whether it's breaking IPL trade news or endorsing upcoming talent in his unique style, Ashwin never fails to surprise his fans.

A recent post from Ashwin on X surprised his fans when he posted a random collage of Sunny Leone along with a street. At first, the fans were left bewildered, thinking what Ashwin would have wanted to convey there. Then, finally, after some speculations, funny memes, and wild assumptions, people were able to decode the real message of Ashwin.

Decoding Ashwin's Real Message

The street which was there in the collage along with Sunny Leone is called Sadhu Street, thereby with the post, Ashiwn was endorsing Tamil Nadu's upcoming sensation Sunny Sadhu. He recently played a pivotal role in Tamil Nadu's win against Saurashtra with his blistering 30-run knock in just 9 deliveries.

Sadhu has featured in just 2 matches for Tamil Nadu and has a base price of 30 lakhs in the IPL auction, which is just days away. Ashwin's clever push has brought him into the eyes of the fans and maybe under the radar of IPL teams as well.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Young Indian Guns Up Against Stiff Proteas Challenge

  2. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  3. India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: How Hardik Pandya's Return Is Going To Benefit Men In Blue?

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood Ruled Out Entirely Due To Aggravated Knee Injury; ECB Name Surrey Pacer As Replacement

  5. India Vs South Africa: Has Shubman Gill Become A 'Far More Rounded Player'? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

  2. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  3. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  4. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  5. Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Plunge Below 10°C, Fog Forecast

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  3. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

  4. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  5. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion