Jaishankar Assures India’s Support For Sri Lanka Post Cyclone Ditwah

India commits USD 450 million reconstruction package under Operation Sagar Bandhu

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cyclone Ditwah, India evacuation Sri Lanka, stranded Indian nationals, Colombo floods
Several people rescued through @indiannavy helicopter sorties in the cyclone affected areas in Sri Lanka Photo: Credits - X/@MEAIndia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya and reaffirmed India’s commitment to Sri Lanka’s rebuilding after Cyclone Ditwah.

  • India announced a USD 450 million reconstruction package covering roads, railways, housing, health, education, agriculture and disaster preparedness.

  • Jaishankar and Sri Lankan leaders jointly inaugurated a Bailey Bridge in cyclone-hit Kilinochchi, airlifted from India under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding post Cyclone Ditwah.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy.

"Good to meet Prime Minister @Dr_HariniA of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding post Cyclone Ditwah. The reconstruction package offered by India is a reflection of the deep bonding between our two nations," Jaishankar posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - X: @DrSJaishankar
Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka As PM’s Special Envoy After Cyclone Ditwah Relief Efforts

BY Outlook News Desk

During the meeting, Jaishankar and his counterpart Herath also jointly inaugurated a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province.

"Jointly inaugurated with FM @HMVijithaHerath in the presence of President @anuradisanayake, a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The 110 tonnes bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of #OperationSagarBandhu," Jaishankar posted.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed Modi's warm wishes in aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

"Pleased to call on H.E President @anuradisanayake in Colombo today. Conveyed Prime Minister @narendramodi's warm wishes and message of solidarity in aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah," Jaishankar posted.

"Building on our First Responder activity under #OperationSagarBandhu, India will commit to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka covering: Rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity; Construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged; Support for health and education sectors, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone," the post read.

"Agriculture, including to address possible shortages in the short and medium term; Better disaster response and preparedness. India stands firmly with Sri Lanka, building on our civilisational ties, #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR," the EAM post read.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

  2. LSG To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To South Africa For Special Training During SA20 – Report

  3. Ex-England Captain Andrew Strauss Remarries Seven Years After Wife Ruth’s Death

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  5. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  2. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  3. Day In Pics: December 20, 2025

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. As India & NZ Close Negotiations, Looking At India's Free Trade Agreements

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser