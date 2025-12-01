At Least 334 People Dead: Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka
Cyclone Ditwah has laid waste to Sri Lanka, with at least 334 people dead and 370 missing. The maximum number of fatalities was reported on November 30, 2025, Sunday. The districts of Badulla, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts, where the population is among the country’s most marginalised, is worst-hit. More than 11 lakh people are affected and two lakh people have been displaced, the Disaster Management Centre said on Sunday. There has also been multiple landslides in the country.
