At Least 334 People Dead: Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka

Cyclone Ditwah has laid waste to Sri Lanka, with at least 334 people dead and 370 missing. The maximum number of fatalities was reported on November 30, 2025, Sunday. The districts of Badulla, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts, where the population is among the country’s most marginalised, is worst-hit. More than 11 lakh people are affected and two lakh people have been displaced, the Disaster Management Centre said on Sunday. There has also been multiple landslides in the country.

Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah photos
A man wades through a flooded road carrying a cat in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah-flooded street in Colombo
People use a crude raft to navigate a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Cyclone Ditwah Landslide in Sri Lanka
Landslide survivors clean the debris in Hanguranketha, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Lakshmen Neelawathura
Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah Flooded streets
People wade through a submerged area of Colombo, Sri Lanka, following flooding. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Cyclone Ditwah flooding in Sri Lanka
Flood victims wade through a submerged area of Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Cyclone Ditwah Sri Lanka Landslide photos
A landslide survivor searches for his belongings among the debris of his damaged house in Sarasavigama village in Kandy, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Cyclone Ditwah landslid hit area in Sri Lanka
A landslide survivor crosses water at the site of a landslide in Sarasavigama village in Kandy, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah damaged structure
A damaged structure at a cyclone-hit area, in Sri Lanka. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah photos
A volunteer searches for needy people in a flooded area in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Cyclone Ditwah Sri Lanka rains
A woman and child walk under a downpour in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Cyclone Ditwah Indias relief Operation Sagar Bandhu in Sri Lanka
Indian nationals stranded in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka being evacuated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). | Photo: @IndiainSL/X via PTI
Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah Indias relief materials
Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel transport relief material to a cyclone-affected area as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', in Sri Lanka. | Photo: @MEAIndia/X via PTI
