Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

The Sri Lankan government on Monday appealed to citizens with land to come forward to help rehouse families displaced by Cyclone Ditwah, as the scale of destruction caused by the disaster continues to emerge.
According to PTI, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office said a large number of families had lost their homes and properties and were forced to leave their villages following the cyclone. In response, the government has launched the Rebuilding Sri Lanka programme to address the housing crisis, PTI reported.
The programme focuses on constructing new houses for families whose homes were completely destroyed by the disaster. “Generous citizens across the country are now invited to donate land required for the construction of these houses,” the President’s Office said in a statement, according to PTI.
The government said it was committed to ensuring that those affected by the cyclone are not excluded from rehabilitation efforts and that lives would be rebuilt to a standard higher than before. “All philanthropic individuals across the country are invited to actively join hands with this programme in support of our fellow citizens affected by the disaster,” the statement added.
Over 114,000 houses were fully or partially damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, highlighting the scale of the housing challenge facing the country in the aftermath of the disaster, PTI reported.
