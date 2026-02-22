ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Tilak, Abhishek Under Scrutiny In IND Vs SA; Rain Doubts In Sri Lanka

England play Sri Lanka in Pallekele and India host South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday
Tilak Varma under scrutiny after modest returns at No.3
Abhishek Sharma’s three ducks open the door for Ishan Kishan
Selection dilemma between Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh on Ahmedabad’s black-soil surface
Rain threat hangs over England vs Sri Lanka after Colombo washout
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has entered the Super 8 stage, with the first match between Pakistan and New Zealand suffering a washout. Sunday will see four more teams battle it out for a place in the semi-finals, with England taking on Sri Lanka in Pallekele, before India host South Africa in Ahmedabad.
Let’s look at the various talking points and tidbits that dominated the headlines from the ongoing T20 World Cup:
Tilak Varma Under Pressure
Tilak Varma has struggled to get going in the ongoing T20 World Cup for India. Batting at number three, he has registered three scores of 25 before managing 31 off 27 against the Netherlands. His strike rate in the tournament has been just over 120, well below his usual standards.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav has defended Tilak, saying that his cagey batting approach has been due to instructions given by the team management. However, against a seasoned South African bowling attack, he will need to step up his game, especially with Sanju Samson being an option.
Abhishek’s Poor Patch Leads To Kishan’s Rise
Abhishek Sharma has had three consecutive ducks in the tournament and will be desperate to get off the mark against South Africa. Morne Morkel has previously said that India expect him to start scoring in the Super 8 stage.
As Abhishek’s dry spell continues, Ishan Kishan has stepped up as a top-order saviour. The southpaw has scored 61 against Namibia and followed it up with a magnificent 77-run knock off 40 balls against Pakistan. After a quiet showing against Netherlands, fans will expect him to get back among the runs against the Proteas.
Arshdeep or Kuldeep Against SA?
India have used their spin prowess well on the subcontinent pitches, but in Ahmedabad, they will play on a black soil track that will not provide much turn for the spinners. As a result, Gautam Gambhir will have to decide if India will continue to field an extra spinner or not.
As a result, Kuldeep Yadav – who registered figures of 1/14 against Pakistan – may be dropped in favour of Arshdeep Singh. With good bounce on offer at the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch, Arshdeep can be used effectively in the death overs.
Big Test for Bumrah and Varun
The main reason that India remain unbeaten in the tournament is due to the brilliant economical spells bowled by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. Bumrah has conceded at six an over and has taken four wickets in three matches. Varun, meanwhile, is second in the wicket-takers charts with nine scalps in four matches, with a brilliant economy rate of 5.16.
However, the pair will go up against an in-form South African batting line-up featuring Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickleton, David Miller, and Marco Jansen. It will be a real test of mettle for the Indian bowling unit, which hasn’t been troubled so far.
Rain to Ruin ENG vs SL?
The first Super 8 match in Colombo was washed out without a ball bowled on Saturday, raising fears of a similar incident during England’s match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.
Weather forecasts show that there will be consistent showers throughout the day. As a result, there’s a very real possibility that this match too could be washed out. As there are no reserve days for Super 8 matches, it will be tricky for both England and Sri Lanka going forward.