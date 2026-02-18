India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers Three Consecutive Ducks - Stats

Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt opened the bowling and struck immediately by bowling a tight over and cleaning up star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma for a third-consecutive duck

Updated on:
India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For Duck
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad AP Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma dismissed for another duck against Netherlands

  • Netherlands spinner Salman Ali Agha trapped him

  • This his third consecutive duck in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma's bizarre run of off form continues as he departed without scoring yet again during the India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 36 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18, Wednesday. Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutta started the attack and clinched the breakthrough.

Moving on the lines of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards handed the ball to Aryan Dutt. On a fresh surface, Aryan's balls skidded through. After two dot ball, Abhishek Sharma was desperate to get a move on. He tried to swat the ball cross batted but it kept low enough to wreck his stumps.

Also Read: India vs Netherlands, Live Cricket Score

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Three Consecutive Ducks For Abhishek Sharma

This is the third consecutive duck for Abhishek Sharma in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha trapped him to mistime a pull to mid-on. In the opening match against USA, he was caught deep in the offside against Ali Khan. He missed the match against Namibia due to sickness.

Abhishek Sharma - Stats

Openers with most ducks in a calendar year in T20Is

6 - Saim Ayub (Pakistan, 2025)

5 - Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (Thailand, 2024)

5 - Kushal Bhurtel (Nepal, 2024)

5 - Dharma Kesuma (Indonesia, 2025)

5 - Parvez Hossain Emon (Bangladesh, 2025)

5 - Abhishek Sharma (India, 2026)

In the last eight T20Is Abhishek Sharma has played, he has scored five ducks including two in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek has five ducks in his T20I career

Abhishek Sharma’s score last seven T20Is:

0(1)

68*(20)

0(1)

30(16)

0(1)

0(4)

0 (3)

India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

India won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands in the Group A clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
