India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers Three Consecutive Ducks - Stats

Abhishek Sharma dismissed for another duck against Netherlands
Netherlands spinner Salman Ali Agha trapped him
This his third consecutive duck in ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Star Indian opener Abhishek Sharma's bizarre run of off form continues as he departed without scoring yet again during the India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 36 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18, Wednesday. Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutta started the attack and clinched the breakthrough.
Moving on the lines of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards handed the ball to Aryan Dutt. On a fresh surface, Aryan's balls skidded through. After two dot ball, Abhishek Sharma was desperate to get a move on. He tried to swat the ball cross batted but it kept low enough to wreck his stumps.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Three Consecutive Ducks For Abhishek Sharma
This is the third consecutive duck for Abhishek Sharma in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha trapped him to mistime a pull to mid-on. In the opening match against USA, he was caught deep in the offside against Ali Khan. He missed the match against Namibia due to sickness.
Abhishek Sharma - Stats
Openers with most ducks in a calendar year in T20Is
6 - Saim Ayub (Pakistan, 2025)
5 - Chaloemwong Chatphaisan (Thailand, 2024)
5 - Kushal Bhurtel (Nepal, 2024)
5 - Dharma Kesuma (Indonesia, 2025)
5 - Parvez Hossain Emon (Bangladesh, 2025)
5 - Abhishek Sharma (India, 2026)
In the last eight T20Is Abhishek Sharma has played, he has scored five ducks including two in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
Abhishek has five ducks in his T20I career
Abhishek Sharma’s score last seven T20Is:
0(1)
68*(20)
0(1)
30(16)
0(1)
0(4)
0 (3)
India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
India won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands in the Group A clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Noah Croes
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh