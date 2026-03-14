Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take On Controversial Run-Out Against Bangladesh In 2nd ODI

Summary of this article
While reacting to his controversial run-out, Salman Ali Agha said he would have taken a different stand, if he had it in his hands
He also said that despite all the fiasco, he'll mend things with Mehidy Hasan, when they'll meet
Salman Ali Agha got run-out in a dramatic style in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh, when he's batting at 64
Pakistan won the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh by a staggering 128 runs to level the series by 1-1, but it was Salman Ali Agha's controversial dismissal that hogged the limelight in the match.
Pakistan's T20I captain was playing well at 64 off 62 balls when Mohammed Rizwan hit a delivery off Mehidy Hasan that was coming towards the non-strikers' end. While Agha was out of his crease, the ball hit him and lost steam. He deemed the ball to be dead and tried to give it back to Mehidy, but the latter came from behind the non-striker, charged towards the ball, picked it up, and dismantled the stumps.
The case was referred to the third umpire, who adjudged Salman Ali Agha out, leaving the batter fuming as he threw his helmet and gloves in disgust, while returning to the pavilion.
Salman Ali Agha later came into the press conference after the match ahead of skipper Shaheen Afridi and "Player of the Match" Maaz Sadaqat, where he called for sportsmen spirit on the field from Bangladeshi players.
"I think sportsman spirit has to be there," Agha said. "What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit. We haven't done this previously, we would never do that in the future as well."
He also explained why he went to pick up the ball, which led to the entire fiasco. "Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat," he said. "So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat.
"I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided [to run him out]."
Salman Ali Agha also termed his reaction to the setback as a heat of the moment act.
"It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff," he said. "If you ask me what would I have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment."
When asked about his altercation with Bangladesh wicket-keeper Litton Das during the incident, Agha didn't give out much about it.
"I can't remember what I was saying and I can't remember what he was saying," he said. "I'm sure I wasn't saying nice things, and I'm sure he wasn't saying nice stuff as well. But it was just heat of the moment, so we are fine.
He was also asked about whether he'll mend his relationship with Mehidy Hasan after the incident, to which he replied, "I haven't yet, but don't worry, I'll find him."
After being handed a humiliating 9-wicket defeat in the 2nd ODI, Pakistan made a scintillating comeback to win the 2nd one by 128 runs and level the three-match series by 1-1.