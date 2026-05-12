BAN Vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 5: Shanto, Mushfiqur Steady Bangladesh With 179-Run Lead

BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Follow the play-by-play updates from Day 5 of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on May 12, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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Bangladesh vs Pakistan live score 1st Test Day 5 Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2026
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque in action during Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan on May 11, 2026. | Photo: X/BCBTigers
Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. After centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque in the first innings, the pair once again frustrated Pakistan on Day 4, adding 105 runs to steady Bangladesh after early wickets. For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi shared the wickets. Rain and bad light robbed the match of momentum, but the final day offers both sides a chance to force a result. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAN vs PAK 1st Test Day 5 right here.
LIVE UPDATES

BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Where To Watch?

BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Match Timings

  • Start: 9:15 AM IST

  • Lunch: 11:30 AM-12:10 PM IST

  • Tea: 2:10 PM-2:30 PM IST

  • Close: 5:15 PM IST

BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Day 5of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Stay tuned for match updates as they come.

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