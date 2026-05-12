BAN Vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 5: Shanto, Mushfiqur Steady Bangladesh With 179-Run Lead

BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Where To Watch?
BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Match Timings
Start: 9:15 AM IST
Lunch: 11:30 AM-12:10 PM IST
Tea: 2:10 PM-2:30 PM IST
Close: 5:15 PM IST
Start: 9:15 AM IST
Lunch: 11:30 AM-12:10 PM IST
Tea: 2:10 PM-2:30 PM IST
Close: 5:15 PM IST
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