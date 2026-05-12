BAN Vs PAK LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 5: Shanto, Mushfiqur Steady Bangladesh With 179-Run Lead

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque in action during Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan on May 11, 2026. | Photo: X/BCBTigers

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. After centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque in the first innings, the pair once again frustrated Pakistan on Day 4, adding 105 runs to steady Bangladesh after early wickets. For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Shah Afridi shared the wickets. Rain and bad light robbed the match of momentum, but the final day offers both sides a chance to force a result. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAN vs PAK 1st Test Day 5 right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 May 2026, 08:27:50 am IST BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Where To Watch? Watch the Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series 2026 live!



🇧🇩 Bangladesh

TV: T Sports & Nagorik TV

Digital: Tapmad



🇵🇰 Pakistan

TV: PTV Sports

Digital: Tamasha



🇳🇿 New Zealand

TV & Digital: SKY NZ



🇬🇧 United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland)… pic.twitter.com/Lode5uuwda — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 7, 2026

12 May 2026, 08:08:17 am IST BAN vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Match Timings Start: 9:15 AM IST

Lunch: 11:30 AM-12:10 PM IST

Tea: 2:10 PM-2:30 PM IST

Close: 5:15 PM IST