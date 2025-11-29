Raj Thackeray Opposes Tree Felling for Sadhu Gram In Nashik

The controversy erupted earlier this month when the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) announced plans to clear 54 acres in Tapovan for the Sadhu Gram, expecting over 4 lakh saints from the Vaishnav sect and 10 million devotees for the mega event. Environmentalists and locals, backed by figures like actor Sayaji Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waj have staged protests, rejecting the government's compensatory pledge of planting 10 new saplings per felled tree as unfulfilled rhetoric. Thackeray dismissed such assurances, stating, "If space exists for five times more trees elsewhere, build the Sadhu Gram there instead of destroying what stands," and highlighted Nashik's history of hosting Kumbh Melas without such deforestation.