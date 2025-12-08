Only 27% of Waqf Properties Registered On UMEED Portal; Bengal Lags, Karnataka Leads

Karnataka tops registrations with 81per cent, while UP Shia and Sunni Boards manage just 5 per cent and 11per cent

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
waqf property waqf tribunal waqf board
A student of Aliha University shows a placard during a protest rally demanding simplification of the process of including Waqf properties in the Waqf Portal and increasing of the time limit, in Kolkata, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.  Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Only 27% of India’s Waqf properties registered on UMEED portal, with West Bengal lowest at 0.89%.

  • Karnataka leads with 81% registration; UP Shia and Sunni boards register just 5% and 11% respectively.

  • Officials plan to approach Waqf Tribunals for extensions after portal registration deadline ended.

Only a little over a quarter of the country’s Waqf properties have been registered on the government’s UMEED portal, with West Bengal emerging as the poorest performer, data shows. Waqf Board officials are now preparing to approach tribunals after the registration deadline ended on Saturday.

Out of approximately 8 lakh Waqf properties nationwide, only 2.16 lakh have been successfully registered on the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development) website, according to official figures. A total of 10,872 applications were rejected out of 5.17 lakh submitted.

Karnataka topped the list with 52,917 properties registered, accounting for 81% of its total. Jammu & Kashmir followed with 25,046 registrations (77%), Punjab with 24,969 (90%), and Gujarat with 24,133 (61%). In stark contrast, West Bengal recorded just 716 registrations out of 80,480 properties (0.89%). According to Indian Express, the state government had delayed implementing the Waqf (Amendment) Act for months before issuing directions last week to upload property details on the portal.

Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest number of Waqf assets across its Shia and Sunni boards, registered only 789 properties (5%) under the Shia Waqf Board and 12,982 (11%) under the Sunni Board. Bihar and UP are the only states with separate boards for the two sects. Maharashtra registered 17,971 out of 36,700 properties (48%).

Related Content
Related Content

The UMEED portal, launched by the Centre on 6 June under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, aims to centralise documentation and geo-tag Waqf properties, ensuring better management and transparency. The registration process involved three stages: initial entry by mutawallis (property caretakers), verification by Waqf Board officials, and final approval by Waqf Board CEOs.

According to Indian Express, many Waqf Boards and mutawallis faced practical difficulties, including portal crashes, trouble locating historical documents, and inconsistencies in land measurements across states.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju stated on Friday that there would be no penalty for three months for those who failed to register, and they could approach Waqf Tribunals in their states, which have the power to grant extensions. Waqf Board officials have confirmed they will seek such extensions. “The tribunals in states where registrations are low will face a flurry of applications seeking extensions for the process,” said a UP Sunni Central Waqf Board official.

Uttar Pradesh holds the most Waqf properties in the country, with 2.4 lakh assets, followed by West Bengal (80,480), Punjab (75,511), Tamil Nadu (66,092), and Karnataka (65,242), according to Indian Express.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Score: Bihar Beat UP By Six Wickets; Mohammed Shami Picks Four Wickets For Bengal

  2. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

  3. SMAT 2025: Baroda's Amit Passi Registers T20 World Record For Highest Score On Debut - Check Details

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Seen With Team India Ahead Of First T20I In Cuttack - Watch

  5. Venkatesh Prasad Elected New KSCA President, Sujith Somasundar Grabs Vice-President Post

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  2. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  3. Police Reject Vijay's TVK Rally Permission

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. Soldiers Announce Apparent Military Coup In Benin

  3. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

  4. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients