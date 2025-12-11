Government Closes Waqf Upload Window With 5.17 Lakh Entries

A total of 5,17,082 existing Waqf properties were initiated for upload, with 2,16,937 validated by the deadline of December 6.

Muslim people demonstrate against the new Waqf bill
Protest against Waqf bill | representational image |
  • The amended Unified Waqf Act and the UMEED Central Portal—launched on June 6—required all Waqf details to be filed within six months. 

  • Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka recorded the highest verified uploads, with significant contributions from Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Haryana.

  • The government dismissed media reports claiming that only 27 per cent of Waqf properties were uploaded, calling the figures outdated and inaccurate.

A total of 5,17,082 existing Waqf properties were initiated for upload on the government’s online portal. Of these 2,16,937 were validated and approved by Tuesday, the government informed. 

The deadline to upload existing Waqf properties on the Central Portal closed on December 6, and the portal reported a spike in uploads towards the final-phase, with over 2.5 lakh uploads in the last remaining 150 hours.

The Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995, as amended in 2025, took effect on April 8 this year. The Ministry launched the UMEED Central Portal June 6, to facilitate waqf management. 

The Act mandates that details of each waqf and its dedicated properties be filed on the UMEED Central Portal within six months, with the deadline set for December 6.

From June to December, the numbers showed an accelerating rise. June recorded just 11, increasing to 50 in July and 822 in August. The surge intensified from September with 4,327, followed by a jump to 25,827 in October. 

November tolled to 2,42,463, and till December 6, the numbers reached 2,43,582. 

Several major States reported high verified uploads, with Uttar Pradesh leading at 92,830, followed by Maharashtra at 62,939 and Karnataka at 58,328. Telangana recorded 46,480, Gujarat 27,458, Punjab 25,910, and Jammu & Kashmir 25,293. Bihar and Haryana also contributed significantly with 15,204 and 13,445 respectively.

The Mutawallis who could not upload the Waqf properties before the deadline have the recourse to approach their respective Waqf Tribunals for resolution.

The government has also disregarded media reports claiming that “only 27 per cent of Waqf properties have been uploaded”  as “fundamentally flawed and outdated premise.”

The press release stated that these reports rely entirely on old WAMSI figures, which stands for Waqf Assets Management System of India. 

“WAMSI had long been recognised as unreliable: thousands of entries contained errors such as zero-area properties, mismatched or duplicate codes, inflated land areas without proof, and significant data-entry inconsistencies,” the press release mentioned.

The government stated that due to persistent inaccuracies with the data, WAMSI was formally disabled on May 8, 2025 and stands closed for all official purposes. “Using this defunct dataset as the denominator for any percentage calculation is misleading and factually untenable.”

