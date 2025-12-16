13 Years After Nirbhaya, Has Anything Changed?

The 2012 Nirbhaya case led to sweeping legal reforms and unprecedented public outrage, culminating in death sentences for four perpetrators, yet the core question of societal change remains unresolved 13 years on.

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Outlook Jan 14, 2013 Cover
Outlook Jan 14, 2013 Cover
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Crimes against women continue at alarming levels, often intersecting with caste, as seen in cases such as Hathras.

  • Survivors frequently face police indifference, victim-blaming and procedural hurdles, with many betrayed by the very systems meant to protect them.

  • With nearly 4.5 lakh crimes against women recorded in 2023, dominated by domestic cruelty and abduction, the data underscores a harsh reality — legal change has not translated into meaningful safety or dignity for women.

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the horrific Nirbhaya case, a crime so brutal that it forced people to take to the streets in protest in the dead of winter. Authorities even temporarily shut some Metro stations in Delhi in an attempt to prevent people from gathering.

The victim, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped by six men on a moving bus in the national capital, Delhi. Four of the perpetrators, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh, were sentenced to death by a trial court in 2013.

They were hanged in the high-security Tihar jail in Delhi, marking India’s first executions since 2015.

Another accused, Ram Singh, was found dead in jail in March 2013, having allegedly taken his own life. The sixth accused, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was released in 2015 after completing a three-year term in a reform facility, the maximum punishment prescribed for juveniles under Indian law.

Related Content
Related Content

The case triggered sweeping changes in India’s anti-rape laws. Thirteen years on, however, the question remains: has anything really changed?

Crimes against women still remain high, coloured also by the class and caste dynamics. In 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang raped and brutally assaulted by upper-caste neighbours in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Her death and the hurried cremation carried out by the district administration in the dead of the night triggered an outcry across India. 

Outlook September 11 2024 issue Photo: Outlook September 11 2024 issue
info_icon

The family alleged that the authorities cremated their daughter without seeking their consent, not even letting them see the face of the victim for the last time, a charge the district administration has denied. 

The country was jolted by fresh shockwaves when the body of the 31-year-old doctor was found on August 9, 2024, at the busy, state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. After a long shift, she had gone to rest in the hospital’s seminar hall, and her body was later discovered near a podium by a colleague.

Time and again, we are shaken by such heinous crimes, which briefly dominate the front pages. Yet, sooner rather than later, they fade from public memory. What remains are cursory follow-ups — were the perpetrators caught, were they convicted? The harrowing testimonies are revisited and the brutality assessed, by the police, by the judiciary, but only to a limited extent. Does it lead to any change?

Outlook Magazine’s September 11, 2024, issue ‘Lest We Forget’, editor-in-chief Chinki Sinha writes about how the victims’ credibility and character are always questioned, first examined by the police, then by the judiciary; and about the romanticism of rape in cinema.

Women Demanding the World: Artwork by Aanokh Somuddur - Artwork by Aanokh Somuddur
Nirbhaya, The Constant Reminder Of Our Own Failings

BY Sharmita Kar

In ‘To Speak Of The Unspeakable’, she says, “We, who were once girls, grew up watching cinema that always mourned rapes and looked at it as the defilement of the person. The woman was then a “used” body and her honour was sacred. The honour wasn’t just hers, it also belonged to her family and her neighbourhood.”

In ‘Nirbhaya, The Constant Reminder Of Our Own Failings’, Sharmita Kar wrote about the legal proceeding and how the crime is reflective of a systematic failure to cleanse the societal malaise

“The 2012 Delhi gang rape was nothing short of barbaric and reflective of a systematic failure to cleanse the societal malaise. The details of injuries on her head and intestines were so gruesome that the capital city was shaking with outrage. A volley of angry protestors circled police stations and blocked highways seeking punishment to the rapists and accountability from the State,” Kar stated. 

In Violated Kolkata, Mamata Gets A Feel Of Civil Society Wrath, Snigdhendu Bhattacharya and Avantika Mehta reported on the politics around R.G Kar Hospital rape case. 

“Right from the beginning, junior doctors blamed the medical college’s principal, Sandip Ghosh, for trying to suppress the case. They sought his removal. The government relieved him of his duties in the morning, only to reinstate him as the principal of another medical college and hospital a few kilometres away. Furious protesters did not allow him to take charge.”

In Thanjavur Gangrape Victim Betrayed By The Very System She Sought Help From, Shahina K. K. writes on the battle that follows the crime. 

“As her complaint fell on deaf ears at Pappanadu police station, she went to the All-Women Police Station at Pattukottai, 14 km away, along with her family members. She came against a brick wall there too. Instead of registering a crime, the cops advised her to go to the local government hospital for a medical examination. They were also advised to go to Orathanadu police station, jurisdictionally the ‘right place’, where her statement would be recorded. The police didn’t bother to take her to the hospital in their vehicle, despite fully knowing it was a case of gang rape.”

Crimes against women continue. According to government data, India recorded nearly 4.5 lakh cases of crime against women in 2023, marking an increase compared with the previous two years. 

Cruelty by husbands or their relatives accounted for the largest share, with 1,33,676 cases and a rate of 19.7 per lakh. This was followed by kidnapping and abduction of women, which recorded 88,605 cases and a rate of 13.1 per lakh.

Thirteen years after the crime that led to sweeping changes in the country’s rape laws, the figures still point to a harsh reality, confronting us with a shameful reflection of what we have created for ourselves.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: SRH Acquire Livingstone, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Become Costliest Uncapped Players

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Australia Name Playing XI For Adelaide; Cummins, Lyon Return, Khawaja Dropped

  5. IPL 2026 Auction: CSK Find Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor As Prashant Veer Becomes Highest-Paid Uncapped Player

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  2. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  5. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  2. Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Closer But Territorial Disputes Persist

  3. Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

  4. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to 70-Run Win Against UAE - As It Happened

  4. IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: SRH Acquire Livingstone, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer Become Costliest Uncapped Players

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa