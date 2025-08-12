TMC’s Kunal Ghosh Sends Legal Notice To RG Kar Victim’s Father

Demands apology or proof over allegation of “settling” rape-murder case with CBI.

P
PTI
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last night
Vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Photo: PTI
info_icon

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday sent a legal notice to the RG Kar victim's father for alleging that he "settled" the rape and murder case with CBI by paying money.

The victim's father, on Monday, had alleged that the CBI, which is investigating the crime and has, so far, indicted only one perpetrator, took money from Ghosh at the agency's office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake to drop the case.

"Despite my sympathies and respect for the victim's father, I have sent him my lawyer’s notice. He should hopefully receive it by tomorrow or day after," Ghosh wrote on X.

It has been one year since the RG Kar rape case, but justice is still pending. In protest, torch rally in Kolkata tonight organised by West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front. - Sandipan Chatterjee/ Outlook
One Year Of Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor In RG Kar Hospital | Crime That Shook The Nation

BY Trisha Majumder

"He told the media: CBI has botched up the probe after taking money from the state government. The matter was settled by Kunal Ghosh at the CGO Complex. I can't allow him to say whatever he feels like saying under the provocation of others. He should either apologise for what he said, else come to court and prove his statement," Ghosh added.

The TMC leader said that the parent has been given four days to act after receipt of the notice, following which a suit will be filed.

"I have two CBI cases of my own which I am fighting, and you think I will go to 'settle' the RG Kar case with the agency? And will the CBI listen to me? Everyone knows that the BJP controls the CBI," Ghosh had told reporters on Tuesday.

Police use teargas shells to disperse students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 - PTI
RG Kar Victim's Parents Assaulted By Kolkata Police At Death Anniversary Protest March

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
