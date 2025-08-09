RG Kar Victim's Parents Assaulted By Kolkata Police At Death Anniversary Protest March

Police use teargas shells to disperse students who were marching from Howrah Maidan towards the state secretariat in protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Howrah, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 Photo: PTI

