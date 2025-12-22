Suvendu Adhikari Leads Massive Protest Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission In Kolkata

Thousands joined BJP’s LoP Suvendu Adhikari outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata against attacks on Hindus.
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikariled a large-scale protest demonstration outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, demanding urgent action from the interim government in Dhaka to stop the ongoing attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities. The rally saw thousands of BJP workers, Hindu community members and civil society activists gathering at the Alipore premises, raising slogans against the recent lynching of Hindu shopkeeper Uttam Kumar Barman in Rangpur and other reported incidents of violence.
Adhikari, addressing the crowd through a microphone, accused the Bangladesh authorities of failing to protect its Hindu citizens. “The brutal murder of Uttam Kumar Barman is not an isolated incident. Since August 2024, Hindus in Bangladesh have been systematically targeted—temples vandalised, homes looted, women assaulted. This is ethnic cleansing in slow motion,” he said. He handed over a memorandum to officials of the Deputy High Commission, urging the interim administration under Muhammad Yunus to ensure immediate security for minorities, prosecute perpetrators swiftly, and provide compensation to victims.
The BJP leader further warned that if the violence continued, “India will be compelled to take a firm stand.” He criticised the central government for what he called “soft diplomacy” and demanded that New Delhi raise the issue strongly at international forums. “Bengal will not remain silent while our brothers and sisters across the border are persecuted,” Adhikari declared, drawing loud cheers.
The protest remained largely peaceful, though heavy police deployment was in place to prevent any untoward incident. Participants carried placards reading “Stop Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh”, “Justice for Uttam Kumar”, and “Save Bangladeshi Hindus”. Several speakers, including local BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and community leaders, highlighted the historical ties between Bengalis on both sides of the border and expressed deep anguish over the current situation.
The demonstration comes amid heightened tensions following the December 13 lynching in Rangpur, where a mob beat the 45-year-old Hindu trader to death over alleged blasphemy rumours. Bangladesh police have arrested 12 suspects in the case so far, but Hindu organisations in both countries continue to allege state inaction.