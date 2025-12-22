Suvendu Adhikari Leads Massive Protest Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission In Kolkata

Adhikari, addressing the crowd through a microphone, accused the Bangladesh authorities of failing to protect its Hindu citizens. “The brutal murder of Uttam Kumar Barman is not an isolated incident. Since August 2024, Hindus in Bangladesh have been systematically targeted—temples vandalised, homes looted, women assaulted. This is ethnic cleansing in slow motion,” he said. He handed over a memorandum to officials of the Deputy High Commission, urging the interim administration under Muhammad Yunus to ensure immediate security for minorities, prosecute perpetrators swiftly, and provide compensation to victims.