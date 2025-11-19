SC Refuses Blanket Protection for Protesting Doctors in Kolkata PG Trainee Rape-Murder Case

Bench says issuing broad safeguards would interfere with police powers; matter likely to move to Calcutta High Court after winter break.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
kolkata doctor rape and murder
People during a candlelight march in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Wednesday Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court declines to grant blanket immunity to protesting doctors, citing limits on monitoring protests from Delhi.

  • Court notes police can summon doctors; asks for details of matters already pending before Calcutta High Court.

  • Case stems from August 2023 rape-murder of PG trainee doctor; SC continues oversight on related issues, including safety protocols for healthcare workers.

In response to the rape and killing of a trainee physician at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that it could not issue "blanket orders" to protect physicians participating in demonstrations.

Any order would be considered interference with the police's authority, according to a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital - PTI
TMC’s Kunal Ghosh Sends Legal Notice To RG Kar Victim’s Father

BY PTI

The Supreme Court stated that it was inclined to send the case to the Calcutta High Court after noting that it could not be considered "piecemeal".

"We are grappling with so many things and there is no end to this. It is easier for the Calcutta High Court to monitor protests. Is it possible for us to monitor the protests in Kolkata sitting in Delhi? How can we pass blanket orders protecting doctors. The police has a right to call you," the bench observed orally.

The top court directed senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the Association of junior and senior doctors, to submit a table of matters pending before the Calcutta High Court.

Related Content
Related Content

Nundy said throughout the hearing that the police were harassing protesting physicians and regularly calling them in for questioning.

She asked the Supreme Court to order the doctors to be protected.

The case will now be heard following the winter break.

It has been one year since the RG Kar rape case, but justice is still pending. In protest, torch rally in Kolkata tonight organised by West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front. - Sandipan Chatterjee/ Outlook
One Year Of Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor In RG Kar Hospital | Crime That Shook The Nation

BY Trisha Majumder

On August 9 of last year, the postgraduate trainee physician's body was discovered in the hospital's lecture room. The following day, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was taken into custody by Kolkata police.

A trial court in Kolkata sentenced Roy to "life term imprisonment till death" on January 20. In West Bengal, the horrible incident sparked protracted protests and national indignation.

Even after the initial conviction, the top court is keeping an eye on a number of related matters, such as regularising doctors' unapproved absences.

On August 20 of last year, the bench established a National Task Force (NTF) while taking suo motu notice of the case to develop a protocol ensuring the safety and security of medical personnel following the incident.

In its report, which was included in the Central government's affidavit, the NTF stated in November of last year that there was no need for a separate central statute to address crimes against healthcare workers.

The panel said state laws had adequate provisions to address minor offences besides serious ones under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In a slew of recommendations, the NTF said 24 states had enacted laws to address violence against health care professionals while defining the terms "health care institutions" and "medical professionals".

Initially investigated by the Kolkata police, the case was transferred to the CBI on August 13 after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the former's investigation.

The top court subsequently assumed oversight of the matter on August 19, 2024.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs