Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Hacked To Death in Korba; Hunt On For Unknown Assailants

The police say the hunt for the assailants is on.
A local BJP leader has been killed by unidentified assailants at a road construction site in the Korba district of Chattisgarh. The attack took place on Tuesday morning around 10 am, the police have said.
“A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at a construction site in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday morning (December 23, 2025)”, police said. “The attack took place at Keshla village in the Katghora area around 10 a.m.,” an official reportedly said.
According to Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari, three masked men attacked Akshay Garg, a construction contractor and member of the Katghora Janpad Panchayat, with sharp-edged weapons while he was inspecting ongoing road work.Preliminary reports suggest the assailants arrived in a black car.
“As per preliminary information, the assailants arrived in a black car and launched a brutal attack,” he said. The official said Garg was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
“Police have set up checkpoints to trace the assailants, and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” police said. Family members of the deceased and a large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital, and police have been deployed there, considering the tense situation.