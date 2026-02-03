Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

The BJP currently has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, including seven Kuki-Zo legislators. In total, there are 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs in the Assembly—two from the Kuki People’s Alliance and one is an Independent.

Mrinalini Dhyani
Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yumnam Khemchan BJP
BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh (second from left) being congratulated by BJP Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur during the Manipur Legislative Party meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Manipur Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, BJP MP Sambit Patra and BJP National General secretary Tarun Chugh also present. (@tarunchughbjp X ANI Photo Photo: ANI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yumnam Khemchand Singh was elected BJP Legislature Party leader in Manipur

  • The decision comes as the violence-hit state nears one year under President’s Rule.

  • Khemchand is among the few Meitei leaders accepted by sections of the Kuki-Zo community.

RSS functionary and senior BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh (62) was on Tuesday elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Manipur, marking a key step towards reviving an elected government in the ethnic-violence-hit northeastern state.

Khemchand’s elevation comes at a politically sensitive moment, with Manipur approaching one year under central rule in February, following the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3, 2023. The conflict has so far claimed over 250 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday appointed its national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur. The decision was taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

In a post on X, the Manipur BJP congratulated Khemchand on his election, stating: “Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Shri @YKhemchandSingh on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur. On behalf of BJP Manipur Pradesh, we wish you great success. Your experience, dedication, and leadership will further strengthen the party and serve the aspirations of the people of Manipur.”

Khemchand is seen as one of the few Meitei leaders who has retained a degree of acceptance among sections of the Kuki-Zo community. In December 2025, he became the first Meitei MLA to visit Kuki villages since the outbreak of the conflict. During the visit, he travelled to Litan and Chassad villages and interacted with residents. While Litan falls under Ukhrul district, Chassad lies in Kamjong—both Naga-majority districts.

Related Content
Related Content

The Kuki-Zo legislators were present were present and attented the Tuesday meeting. According to sources, some Kuki-Zo MLAs have expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership decision , describing themselves as “upset and betrayed” with the choice. 

The BJP currently has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, including seven Kuki-Zo legislators. In total, there are 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs in the Assembly—two from the Kuki People’s Alliance and one is an Independent.

A former Speaker of the Manipur Assembly, Khemchand began his political career in 2002 alongside former chief minister N Biren Singh. Both were part of the Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party (DRPP), formed in the aftermath of Meitei protests against the Government of India’s decision to extend the 1997 ceasefire with the NSCN (IM) to Manipur.

While Biren Singh was elected to the Assembly that year and later merged with the Congress, Khemchand remained outside electoral politics for over a decade. A senior taekwondo sportsperson and teacher—who recently received his 5th Dan black belt—Khemchand joined the BJP in 2013 and entered the Manipur Assembly for the first time in 2017 from the Singjamei constituency. He subsequently became part of the state’s first-ever BJP government.

On social media, Khemchand has consistently positioned himself as a BJP leader who publicly condemns violence, including issuing statements denouncing specific incidents such as murders during the ongoing unrest.

Lun Kipgen, spokesperson of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), said the Kuki-Zo community was “appalled” by the latest political developments aimed at reinstalling an elected government without first addressing what he described as a deep “trust deficit” between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

In a statement, Kipgen said the community could not accept the idea of Kuki-Zo MLAs being part of a government led by “valley MLAs who have already pledged allegiance to the armed secessionist group Arambai Tenggol.” Whether the chief minister was Yumnam Khemchand Singh, N Biren Singh or Thongam Biswajit Singh, he said, “it makes no difference for the Kuki-Zo community since they are part of the same community.” He also questioned the silence of so-called liberals during Biren Singh’s tenure, asking where they were “when Biren misused his power.”

Singh's selection as legislature party leader is being closely watched amid continuing tensions and efforts to restore a political process in a state deeply scarred by prolonged ethnic strife.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  2. WPL 2026 Eliminator: Delhi Capitals Dominate Gujarat Giants, Set Up Final Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  3. Australia U19 Vs England U19, World Cup: Thomas Rew Ton Takes Young Lions Into Final

  4. Pakistan's India Boycott: T20 World Cup Broadcasters May Move Court Against PCB, ICC Warns - Report

  5. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Tanvi Sharma Wins Opening Match In Straight Games

  2. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  3. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  4. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing Children: Jharkhand’s Increasing Trafficking Crisis

  2. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  3. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  4. Indian Markets Take The Bull Ride As US–India Sign Trade Deal, Slash Tariffs

  5. Himachal To Explore Legal Options, Revenue Deficit Grant Not Charity, It's A Right: CM Sukhu

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  5. Australia Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran’s IRGC-Linked Entities And Individuals

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision