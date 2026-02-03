Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh (second from left) being congratulated by BJP Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur during the Manipur Legislative Party meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Manipur Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, BJP MP Sambit Patra and BJP National General secretary Tarun Chugh also present. (@tarunchughbjp X ANI Photo Photo: ANI

BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh (second from left) being congratulated by BJP Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur during the Manipur Legislative Party meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Manipur Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, BJP MP Sambit Patra and BJP National General secretary Tarun Chugh also present. (@tarunchughbjp X ANI Photo Photo: ANI