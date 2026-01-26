Naga Rebels Torch Houses In Manipur, Kuki Body Issues Ultimatum To Govt

According to local residents, at least six households, who had recently begun rebuilding their homes after displacement during the ethnic conflict, have now taken shelter in Kotjim village following the attack.

Mrinalini Dhyani
Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
naga rebel
COTU also claimed that this was the fourth attack allegedly carried out by the ZUF in the region. It alleged that Kuki-Zo villages such as Lhangjol, Loibol Kholen, Kharam Vaiphei and K. Songlung (II) had been repeatedly targeted, describing them as “soft targets” for the militant group. (representative image) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), a Naga rebel group, has claimed responsibility for the attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

  • Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki civil society organisation, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Manipur government, demanding action against the perpetrators

  • COTU claims this is the fourth attack allegedly carried out by the ZUF in the region

Several houses and farm structures were set ablaze on Republic Day in K. Songlung (II) village of Kangpokpi district in Manipur, triggering fresh tension in the hill areas of the state.

According to local residents, at least six households, who had recently begun rebuilding their homes after displacement during the ethnic conflict, have now taken shelter in Kotjim village following the attack.

The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF), a Naga rebel group in Tamenglong and Noney districts and parts of Kangpokpi, claimed responsibility for the incident. In a statement, the group said it had carried out what it described as “enforcement action” against illegal poppy cultivation, narcotics trafficking and unauthorised structures within what it termed the “ancestral, customary and historical territory of the Zeliangrong Inpui Naga people.”

The ZUF said the action was taken at 12.15 pm in the Waphong area of the Songnung Sadar Hills, claiming that despite repeated warnings and sufficient time being given for compliance, farmhouses, farms and “essential materials” linked to alleged illegal poppy cultivation were burnt and dismantled.

Related Content
Related Content

The group claims to be fighting to protect the land and rights of the Zeliangrong Naga people.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki civil society organisation, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Manipur government, demanding action against the perpetrators. In a strongly worded statement, COTU said the attack raised serious questions about the security preparedness of authorities and undermined the constitutional authority of the Governor to maintain peace.

“If no action is taken, we will be forced to take pre-emptive measures, including a total shutdown along AH-2 and NH-37 from the midnight of January 27 to midnight of January 28, without further notice,” the statement said, adding that the organisation would not be responsible for any fallout.

COTU also claimed that this was the fourth attack allegedly carried out by the ZUF in the region. It alleged that Kuki-Zo villages such as Lhangjol, Loibol Kholen, Kharam Vaiphei and K. Songlung (II) had been repeatedly targeted, describing them as “soft targets” for the militant group.

Speaking to Outlook, Lun Kipgen, a COTU leader, said the incident reflected a dangerous escalation and accused the ZUF of acting as a self-styled policing force in the guise of fighting drugs and poppy cultivation. He said that while COTU had exercised restraint despite earlier incidents—including alleged assaults, ambushes and road blockades—the burning of houses had crossed a red line.

Kipgen said the affected village had a mixed population, and claimed that a narrative was being pushed to brand returning Kuki residents as poppy cultivators. He also pointed to prolonged road blockades in areas dominated by Zeliangrong groups, which he said had restricted movement and delayed response, despite repeated representations to the district administration, state government and the Governor.

“The burning of houses and manhandling of innocent people cannot be justified in any manner,” Kipgen said, adding that the responsibility to deal with drug-related offences lay with legitimate institutions like the police, not armed groups. He warned that unless the government intervened urgently, it would become increasingly difficult to restrain volunteers on the ground.

No casualties were reported in the latest incident.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan U19 Vs Sri Lanka U19 Highlights, World Cup: Senuja Wekunagoda's Controlled Knock Drives Lankans to Victory

  2. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

  3. Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: IRE Eye Win Against ITA

  4. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SEC V PC, SA20 2026 Final Match – Check Result

  5. IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

  2. Coco Gauff Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

  4. Ben Shelton vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO 2026: Eighth Seed Defeats Norwegian Counterpart To Reach Quarterfinals

  5. Australian Open 2026: Amanda Anisimova Pips Wang Xinyu To End Quarterfinal Drought

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Telangana Governor Unfurls Tricolour At Republic Day Event

  2. R-Day Special: 'We, The People' And The Republic Of India At 77

  3. GST officer caught for accepting Rs 3.5 lakh bribe

  4. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

  5. Republic Day: History, Significance, Parade, Chief Guests | All You Need To Know

Entertainment News

  1. 20 Years Of Rang De Basanti | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

  2. Mark Tully, Chronicler Of Modern India, No More

  3. Karachi Shopping Plaza Fire Death Toll Rises To 72, Dozen Still Missing

  4. Voting Begins To Fill 17 Vacant Seats In Nepal’s National Assembly

  5. Myanmar Election: Junta Dismisses Criticism As Military Party Wins Majority

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley