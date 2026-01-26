Naga Rebels Torch Houses In Manipur, Kuki Body Issues Ultimatum To Govt

COTU also claimed that this was the fourth attack allegedly carried out by the ZUF in the region. It alleged that Kuki-Zo villages such as Lhangjol, Loibol Kholen, Kharam Vaiphei and K. Songlung (II) had been repeatedly targeted, describing them as “soft targets” for the militant group. (representative image) Photo: PTI

COTU also claimed that this was the fourth attack allegedly carried out by the ZUF in the region. It alleged that Kuki-Zo villages such as Lhangjol, Loibol Kholen, Kharam Vaiphei and K. Songlung (II) had been repeatedly targeted, describing them as “soft targets” for the militant group. (representative image) Photo: PTI