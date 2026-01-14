Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

The meeting resolved that any new government in Manipur must submit a written, time-bound assurance supporting the proposed political settlement under the Constitution.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kuki-Zo groups urged the Centre to fast-track a political settlement, seeking UT status with a legislature.

  • The meeting also laid down preconditions for the formation of an elected government in the state.

  • Groups would refrain from participating in any process related to government formation, if they don’t get a provides a formal commitment on the settlement

Kuki-Zo groups have reiterated their demand for a separate Union Territory with a legislature for Kuki-Zo, inhabited areas of Manipur, setting firm political conditions ahead of their proposed meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The demands were finalised during an internal consultation held in Guwahati.

The meeting included representatives from Kuki Zo council, Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups and the kuki MLAs.

According to a set of resolutions adopted at the meeting, the Kuki-Zo groups urged the Centre to fast-track a constitutional political settlement that would grant Union Territory status with a legislature, along with strong safeguards for land ownership and related rights. The groups stressed that any such settlement should be concluded within a clearly defined timeframe.

One of the key resolutions calls for the political agreement to be finalised and formally signed before the end of the current tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The groups underlined that prolonged delays would only deepen uncertainty and mistrust among the affected population, according to the statement issued by the group.

Meanwhile, in Imphal, Meitei Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) held a peaceful demonstration on January 12, demanding concrete steps and clear assurances from the authorities for their resettlement. Protesters said they have been living in relief camps for months and continue to face uncertainty over safety, livelihood, and access to their homes.

Manipur will be completing a year in February under President’s rule.

Despite the government of Manipur setting a December deadline, most IDPs continue to stay in relief camps and those who have returned are being attacked.

Published At:
