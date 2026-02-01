Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

At the heart of the dispute is not just access, but legitimacy. Naga bodies maintain that large portions of the road are unauthorised inter-village tracks that were widened and made motorable after the conflict, without consent from Naga villages whose land they pass through. While some stretches were earlier constructed under government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and by the state PWD, Naga bodies argue that most of the route is informal and has been politically named after Kuki armed group leaders.