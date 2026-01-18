Manipur Horror: Kuki Woman Who Survived Gangrape Dies Of Trauma, Justice Eludes Family

In her FIR, she stated that four armed men in black shirts took her to a hilly area, where three of them raped her repeatedly. “I was taken away in a white Bolero by four men. And while they were taking me away, three of them sexually assaulted me, except for the driver. I was then taken to a hill where they tortured and assaulted me,” she said in an interview in 2023. “Whatever miserable things that they could do to me, they did and the whole night I was not given anything to eat. They didn’t even give water. In the morning, somehow, on the pretext of going to the washroom… I removed the blindfold and tried to look at what was around and what was happening. After that I took the decision to run down the hill and escape,” she said.