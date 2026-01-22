Meitei Man Killed In Manipur’s Churachandpur; Police Rule Out Insurgent Group Link

A Meitei man was abducted from Churachandpur and later shot dead, a video of which went viral on social media.
Police have registered a suo motu FIR, recovered the body, completed the post-mortem, and say no group has been conclusively linked yet.
The killing has reignited concerns over law and order in Manipur nearly three years after ethnic violence began.
A Meitei man was abducted and later shot dead by in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, underscoring a renewed flare-up in ethnic tensions that have persisted since May 2023.
The family of Mayanglambam Rishikanta, learnt of his abduction and killing only after a video showing his execution went viral on social media, relatives said.
“We are shocked and devastated. We didn’t even know that he was in Manipur,” his cousin said while speaking to Outlook.
Rishikanta’s family said that they had no information about his movements until the video surfaced. He had returned to India without informing them, relatives said, adding that the family came to know of his presence in Manipur only after the clip began circulating widely.
According to police, Rishikanta was abducted on January 21, 2026, from the Tuibong area of Churachandpur district, and later killed at T. Natjang village.
A video of him on his knees with folded hand , few second before he was shot, went viral on social media.
The body was retrieved and has been kept at the district morgue. Churachandpur police station has registered a suo motu FIR and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved.
Police officials said that while there have been allegations linking the incident to the United Kuki National Organisation (UKNO), no such conclusion has been reached so far.
“There is speculation, but judging by past patterns, the UKNO usually claims responsibility for its actions. In this case, they have not done so,” an officer said while speaking to Outlook, adding that the possibility cannot be completely ruled out. “However, at this stage, we have not found anything that directs our investigation towards them.”
The police also confirmed that the post-mortem examination has been completed. The body is in the process of being handed over to the family, the officer said.
Rishikanta had been working as an engineer at a plastic manufacturing company in Nepal, where he had been employed since around 2021. Before moving to Nepal, he had worked in Guwahati, where he met a Kuki woman in 2021, his cousin said.
According to the family, the two were in a relationship for several years and were planning to get married in May 2023, but the wedding was called off following the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur. Relatives said the marriage was not cancelled due to any personal disagreement between the two families but because of the deteriorating security situation following the conflict.
“We did not know whether Rishikanta remained in touch with the woman after the violence and were unaware of any recent communication between them.” his cousin told Outlook.
The family wants Rishikanta’s body to be handed over immediately and has demanded a fair and transparent investigation.
They have sought the arrest of those responsible, participation in the post-mortem process, and have demanded that the case be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The killing has drawn sharp reactions from civil society groups across communities.
The Meitei Heritage Society (MHS) condemned the killing and held both the Manipur government and the Centre responsible for what it called a complete collapse of law and order, pointing out that the incident took place despite assurances following the imposition of President’s Rule in February 2025.
“It is deeply disturbing that India, which can conduct cross-border counter-terror operations, cannot dismantle armed militant networks operating openly for nearly three years in certain Chin-Kuki dominated districts,” the MHS said, demanding immediate arrests, intensified security operations, and a written action plan for civilian protection.
Meanwhile, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), an umbrella body of Kuki-Zo insurgent groups under a Suspension of Operations pact with the Centre, issued a clarification denying any role in the incident.
“The Kuki National Organisation is appalled at the allegation that Mayanglambam, husband of Chingnu Haokip, who was kidnapped by armed miscreants on 21.01.26 at Tuibong, had been given permission to visit from KNO and Tuibong DHQ,” the organisation said.
“It is hereby categorically clarified that neither did the organisation have any knowledge of the visit of the deceased nor was it involved in the incident,” the KNO said, adding that under no circumstances are spouses from other communities subjected to such acts.
The incident comes amid continued tensions in Manipur, nearly three years after ethnic clashes erupted, with repeated official assurances of improved law and order under President’s Rule.