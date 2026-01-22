Meitei Man Killed In Manipur’s Churachandpur; Police Rule Out Insurgent Group Link

Police officials said that while there have been allegations linking the incident to the United Kuki National Organisation (UKNO), no such conclusion has been reached so far.

Mrinalini Dhyani
Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
manipur
The body was retrieved and has been kept at the district morgue. Churachandpur police station has registered a suo motu FIR and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Meitei man was abducted from Churachandpur and later shot dead, a video of which went viral on social media.

  • Police have registered a suo motu FIR, recovered the body, completed the post-mortem, and say no group has been conclusively linked yet.

  • The killing has reignited concerns over law and order in Manipur nearly three years after ethnic violence began.

A Meitei man was abducted and later shot dead by in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, underscoring a renewed flare-up in ethnic tensions that have persisted since May 2023.

The family of Mayanglambam Rishikanta, learnt of his abduction and killing only after a video showing his execution went viral on social media, relatives said.

“We are shocked and devastated. We didn’t even know that he was in Manipur,” his cousin said while speaking to Outlook.

Rishikanta’s family said that they had no information about his movements until the video surfaced. He had returned to India without informing them, relatives said, adding that the family came to know of his presence in Manipur only after the clip began circulating widely.

According to police, Rishikanta was abducted on January 21, 2026, from the Tuibong area of Churachandpur district, and later killed at T. Natjang village.

A video of him on his knees with folded hand , few second before he was shot, went viral on social media.

Related Content
Related Content

The body was retrieved and has been kept at the district morgue. Churachandpur police station has registered a suo motu FIR and efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved.

Police officials said that while there have been allegations linking the incident to the United Kuki National Organisation (UKNO), no such conclusion has been reached so far.

“There is speculation, but judging by past patterns, the UKNO usually claims responsibility for its actions. In this case, they have not done so,” an officer said while speaking to Outlook, adding that the possibility cannot be completely ruled out. “However, at this stage, we have not found anything that directs our investigation towards them.”

The police also confirmed that the post-mortem examination has been completed. The body is in the process of being handed over to the family, the officer said.

Rishikanta had been working as an engineer at a plastic manufacturing company in Nepal, where he had been employed since around 2021. Before moving to Nepal, he had worked in Guwahati, where he met a Kuki woman in 2021, his cousin said.

According to the family, the two were in a relationship for several years and were planning to get married in May 2023, but the wedding was called off following the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur. Relatives said the marriage was not cancelled due to any personal disagreement between the two families but because of the deteriorating security situation following the conflict.

“We did not know whether Rishikanta remained in touch with the woman after the violence and were unaware of any recent communication between them.” his cousin told Outlook.

The family wants Rishikanta’s body to be handed over immediately and has demanded a fair and transparent investigation.

They have sought the arrest of those responsible, participation in the post-mortem process, and have demanded that the case be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The killing has drawn sharp reactions from civil society groups across communities.

The Meitei Heritage Society (MHS) condemned the killing and held both the Manipur government and the Centre responsible for what it called a complete collapse of law and order, pointing out that the incident took place despite assurances following the imposition of President’s Rule in February 2025.

“It is deeply disturbing that India, which can conduct cross-border counter-terror operations, cannot dismantle armed militant networks operating openly for nearly three years in certain Chin-Kuki dominated districts,” the MHS said, demanding immediate arrests, intensified security operations, and a written action plan for civilian protection.

Meanwhile, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), an umbrella body of Kuki-Zo insurgent groups under a Suspension of Operations pact with the Centre, issued a clarification denying any role in the incident.

“The Kuki National Organisation is appalled at the allegation that Mayanglambam, husband of Chingnu Haokip, who was kidnapped by armed miscreants on 21.01.26 at Tuibong, had been given permission to visit from KNO and Tuibong DHQ,” the organisation said.

“It is hereby categorically clarified that neither did the organisation have any knowledge of the visit of the deceased nor was it involved in the incident,” the KNO said, adding that under no circumstances are spouses from other communities subjected to such acts.

The incident comes amid continued tensions in Manipur, nearly three years after ethnic clashes erupted, with repeated official assurances of improved law and order under President’s Rule.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GG Vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Thrash UP Warriorz By 45 Runs, Leap To Second In Standings

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Gurbaz Holds Key In Afghan Chase | AFG 103/2 (15)

  3. England Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Jamie Overton's Late Fight Goes In Vain; Lankans Take 1-0 Lead

  4. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

  5. T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Stand Firm On Not Travelling To India Amid ICC's Ouster Ultimatum

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Italian Dispatches Home Hope In Second Round

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea, Australian Open: Former World Number One Progresses To Third Round

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs James Duckworth, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Overpowers Home ‍Wildcard

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open: Serbian Registers 399th Grand Slam Match Win

Badminton

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  3. Fate Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Students In limbo As Fresh Counselling Ruled Out

  4. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  5. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  4. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  5. Chile Declares Catastrophe As 18 Killed In Raging Wildfires

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 1: Run-Out Ruins Easwaran’s Fine Innings At 81; Gill Goes For Duck

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 Highlights: Jannik Sinner Sails Into Round 3; Stan Wawrinka Wins Thriller - As It Happened

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Wawrinka Outlasts Gea in 5-Set Epic - As It Happened

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code