Displaced Residents Clash With Security Forces In Manipur Over Return Home

Hundreds of displaced residents attempting to return to their homes in Manipur’s Imphal East district clashed with security forces on Saturday, according to PTI.
The group, who have been residing in various relief camps since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, were stopped by security personnel at Yaingangpokpi while marching towards their homes in Gwaltabi, on the district’s outskirts.
PTI reported, that as tensions escalated, security forces fired multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd. One of the agitators, S Ibemcha Devi, said, “According to the government, normalcy has been restored in the state. Then, why are we not allowed to return to our homes?”
An official described the situation as tense but under control. PTI reported that such confrontations between internally displaced people (IDPs) and security forces have recurred several times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.
(With inputs from PTI)