CBI Arrests Proclaimed Offender In 2008 Disproportionate Assets Case

He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2011 for failing to join trial in a 2008 case involving alleged conspiracy, cheating and forgery linked to a former BSNL general manager.

  • The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Santosh Kumar in Delhi on February 20 after tracing him through technical surveillance and ground verification.

  • The CBI alleged Kumar used forged documents to falsely claim ownership of Rs 85 lakh recovered during searche.

  • He is being produced before the CBI court in Panchkula.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with a disproportionate assets case, an agency spokesperson said on Friday.

The accused, Santosh Kumar, was apprehended on February 20 after his whereabouts were recently tracked in Delhi through technical surveillance and field verification, the spokesperson said.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on June 17, 2008, against then BSNL general manager Chandra Shekhar, Kumar and others on charges of conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

During the probe, Kumar allegedly presented himself as the director or authorised representative of a private firm and submitted petitions claiming ownership of Rs 85 lakh recovered during search operations in a bid to shield the public servant, the spokesperson said. A false ownership trail was purportedly created using forged and fabricated documents.

A chargesheet had earlier been filed in the court of the special judge, CBI, Ambala, which now functions from Panchkula.

The accused did not join the trial proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender on March 24, 2011, the spokesperson said.

"Despite sustained efforts, he remained untraceable for several years. He is now being produced before the CBI court at Panchkula," the spokesperson added.

(with PTI inputs)

