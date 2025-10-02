Alarming Surge: Crimes Against Women In Telangana Highlight Digital Vulnerabilities

The report highlights a disturbing shift towards cyber-enabled crimes, with 120 cases registered under the Information Technology Act in Telangana, including 78 involving the circulation of sexually explicit content and 42 linked to blackmail, morphing, defamation, or fake profiles. Hyderabad alone reported 53 such cases, securing an unwelcome second place among India's 19 metropolitan cities, trailing only Bengaluru's 127. Of these, 47 were tied to explicit material, while six involved other online harassment forms. Cities like Lucknow (41 cases) and Delhi (36) followed, underscoring the urban-rural digital divide in abuse patterns. Beyond cybercrimes, the state saw 817 rape cases—many involving victims over 30—and 2,152 abductions, including those connected to murders.