Thanjavur Gangrape Victim Betrayed By The Very System She Sought Help From

According to the survivor, two others were guarding the area while the four accused allegedly gang raped her. This raises the question: how did the police omit two from the FIR? When asked, the Orathanadu ASP, I Shahanaz said: “The investigation is still ongoing. They can be booked at any time during the investigation.” However, this response doesn’t explain why the two individuals were omitted from the FIR despite being named by the victim. Her comment suggests that the police are investigating the roles of the remaining two without including them in the list of accused, despite the victim’s statement regarding their presence and involvement. CCTV footage from a nearby location, accessed by Outlook, shows six men leaving on two bikes at 4:02 PM on the day of the incident. Despite this corroborative evidence, the police omitted two persons from the FIR, claiming their roles are still under investigation.