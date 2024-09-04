Scholarships Are Precious For MP's Tribal Girls; They Became Bait For A Serial Rapist

Prajapati has a daughter who is now five and is studying in the village primary school. Though the incident shattered his wife, she visited him a few times in jail. On Rakhsabandhan, when prisoners are allowed to meet their family members freely, she took her daughter along. Harilal says: “He asked her if we would be able to arrange the money if he manages to get bail. My daughter cried and asked me, but I said that we don’t have money even for basic survival, how would we arrange anything? He has three brothers who are working as labourers in different states. They should be able to help.” When asked if his daughter would like to continue with the marriage, he says: “It is solely her decision. You know, people forget and forgive men, no matter what they do. She has a little daughter. Where would she go if she snaps ties with him? Who will give her social recognition?”