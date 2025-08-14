Sports

MLB: Angels Sweep Sees Dodgers Lose NL West Lead

Los Angeles Dodgers slipped to the second spot in the National League West after getting swept 3-0 in their series against Los Angeles Angels. Dodgers lost 6-5 to Angels in the third match of the series on Wednesday even as Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound. The game was tied 5-5 before Logan O'Hoppe hit a go-ahead two-run single. This is the fourth straight loss for the Dodgers who have ceded their top spot to San Diego Padres.