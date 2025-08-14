MLB: Angels Sweep Sees Dodgers Lose NL West Lead

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, talks with first base coach Chris Woodward after walking during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, reacts after striking out as Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, left, throws the ball back during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell is hit with liquid by Logan O'Hoppe after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto, right, hands Jo Adell the ball after Adell hit a walk-off single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman after scoring on a single by Mookie Betts during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen throws to the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto, left, and Jo Adell celebrate after the Angels defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 in a baseball game in Anaheim, California.
Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe, center, hits an RBI single as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, California.