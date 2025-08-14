Kashmir’s Horticulture Industry Faces Downturn After US Tariff Hike

Now, instead of a fully stocked godown, he stares at empty walls. “Orders have dried up; it's a major setback. Apart from dry fruits, I used to export saffron to several markets, but our main buyers were in the US,” said Furqan. “Before the hiked tariffs, we had been receiving supplies from growers, but now our godown is empty,” said Furqan. He said that with the new tariffs significantly increasing the per-kilo cost of walnut and almond (from Rs 1,200 to 1,800), the company's US buyers have informed him they could look for alternate markets.