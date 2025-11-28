SMAT 2025: Ayush Mhatre’s 49-Ball Century Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record – Know More

Mumbai prodigy Ayush Mhatre blasted a 49-ball hundred against Vidarbha, becoming the youngest ever to record centuries in T20, first-class and List A cricket as he powered a dominant chase in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Ayush Mhatre breaks Rohit Sharma century record
File photo of Rohit Sharma and Ayush Mhatre. | Photo: Instagram/ayush_m255
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ayush Mhatre smashes 110 off 53 to chase Vidarbha’s 193 in a seven-wicket victory

  • Breaks Rohit Sharma’s long-standing age record for triple-format centuries and is named India U19 captain

  • Rapid rise continues after first-class 176, record List A 150+ and IPL outings for CSK

Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre produced a landmark performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, smashing a 49-ball hundred against Vidarbha and finishing with 110 off 53 balls. His innings powered Mumbai’s chase of 193 with 13 balls to spare, sealing a commanding seven-wicket win.

At 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre’s blistering ton made him the youngest player ever to score centuries across T20, first-class and List A cricket. He broke a record long held by Rohit Sharma, who was 205 days older when he achieved the feat.

Youngest players with centuries in all three formats:

  1. Ayush Mhatre: 18 years, 135 days

  2. Rohit Sharma: 19 years, 339 days

  3. Unmukt Chand: 20 years

  4. Quinton de Kock: 20 years, 62 days

  5. Ahmed Shehzad: 20 years, 97 days

Following his record-breaking achievement, the BCCI appointed Mhatre as India’s U19 captain for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup.

Mahtre’s Rise Through Domestic Cricket

Ayush Mhatre’s ascent through the cricketing world has been swift. In the 2024-25 domestic season, he struck his maiden first-class hundred – a superb 176 for Mumbai against Maharashtra.

In List A cricket, he became the youngest to score 150+, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a standout knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The year 2025 also brought an Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with the Chennai Super Kings as an injury replacement, where he impressed immediately with 32 off 15 balls. He followed it up with another eye-catching innings, reinforcing his reputation as one of India’s most exciting young batters.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

