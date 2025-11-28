SMAT 2025: Ayush Mhatre’s 49-Ball Century Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record – Know More

Ayush Mhatre smashes 110 off 53 to chase Vidarbha’s 193 in a seven-wicket victory
Breaks Rohit Sharma’s long-standing age record for triple-format centuries and is named India U19 captain
Rapid rise continues after first-class 176, record List A 150+ and IPL outings for CSK
Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre produced a landmark performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, smashing a 49-ball hundred against Vidarbha and finishing with 110 off 53 balls. His innings powered Mumbai’s chase of 193 with 13 balls to spare, sealing a commanding seven-wicket win.
At 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre’s blistering ton made him the youngest player ever to score centuries across T20, first-class and List A cricket. He broke a record long held by Rohit Sharma, who was 205 days older when he achieved the feat.
Youngest players with centuries in all three formats:
Ayush Mhatre: 18 years, 135 days
Rohit Sharma: 19 years, 339 days
Unmukt Chand: 20 years
Quinton de Kock: 20 years, 62 days
Ahmed Shehzad: 20 years, 97 days
Following his record-breaking achievement, the BCCI appointed Mhatre as India’s U19 captain for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup.
Mahtre’s Rise Through Domestic Cricket
Ayush Mhatre’s ascent through the cricketing world has been swift. In the 2024-25 domestic season, he struck his maiden first-class hundred – a superb 176 for Mumbai against Maharashtra.
In List A cricket, he became the youngest to score 150+, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a standout knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The year 2025 also brought an Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with the Chennai Super Kings as an injury replacement, where he impressed immediately with 32 off 15 balls. He followed it up with another eye-catching innings, reinforcing his reputation as one of India’s most exciting young batters.