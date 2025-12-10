SMAT 2025: Super League Format Explained - Check Groups And Schedule

The new Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League format explained
8 teams have qualified to the next round
Super League round starts from December 12 in Pune
India's premier national domestic T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy has reached its half-way mark of the 2025 season. After a tumultuous 32-team group stages, we are going to witness the first of a kind Super League to determine the finalists.
The BCCI have gone out of their ways to make the domestic tournament more interesting by discarding the usual traditional knockout system.
In the first-half of the season, we witnessed some sparkling individual performances and also the comebacks of a few national team superstars.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Super League Format
Only 8 out of the 32 sides have proceeded to the next round, which will feature 2 groups of 4 teams.
Each team will play 3 matches in the SMAT 2025 Super League with the group winners going through to the finale on Thursday, December 18.
The MCA stadium and the DY Patil Academy ground are going to be the two venues in Pune, where 2nd phase of the tournament will take place.
The Super League seeds were pre determined by the BCCI to add more curiosity into the new format.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Qualified Teams And Groups
Super League Group 1: A1, B1, C2, D2 (Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana, Rajasthan)
Super League Group 2: C1, D1, A2, B2 (Punjab, Jharkhand, Andhra, Madhya Pradesh)
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Schedule
Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh - December 12 - 9:00AM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi
Punjab vs Jharkhand - December 12 - 1:30PM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi
Mumbai vs Hyderabad - December 12 - 4:30PM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune
Mumbai vs Haryana - December 14 - 9:00AM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi
Andhra vs Punjab - December 14 - 11:00AM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune
Hyderabad vs Rajasthan - December 14 - 1:30PM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi
Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand - December 14 - 4:30PM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune
Madhya Pradesh s Punjab - December 16 - 9:00AM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi
Mumbai vs Rajasthan - December 16 - 11:00AM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune
Andhra vs Jharkhand - December 16 - 1:30PM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi
Hyderabad vs Haryana - December 16 - 4:30PM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune
Final: Group 1 winner Vs Group 2 winner - December 18 - 4:30PM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune