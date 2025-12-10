SMAT 2025: Super League Format Explained - Check Groups And Schedule

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: How does the Super League format works? The new knockout system introduced by the BCCI explained here

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
SMAT 2025: Super League Format Explained - Check Groups And Schedule
Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 match in in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
  • The new Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League format explained

  • 8 teams have qualified to the next round

  • Super League round starts from December 12 in Pune

India's premier national domestic T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy has reached its half-way mark of the 2025 season. After a tumultuous 32-team group stages, we are going to witness the first of a kind Super League to determine the finalists.

The BCCI have gone out of their ways to make the domestic tournament more interesting by discarding the usual traditional knockout system.

In the first-half of the season, we witnessed some sparkling individual performances and also the comebacks of a few national team superstars.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Super League Format

Only 8 out of the 32 sides have proceeded to the next round, which will feature 2 groups of 4 teams.

Each team will play 3 matches in the SMAT 2025 Super League with the group winners going through to the finale on Thursday, December 18.

The MCA stadium and the DY Patil Academy ground are going to be the two venues in Pune, where 2nd phase of the tournament will take place.

The Super League seeds were pre determined by the BCCI to add more curiosity into the new format.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Qualified Teams And Groups

Super League Group 1: A1, B1, C2, D2 (Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana, Rajasthan)

Super League Group 2: C1, D1, A2, B2 (Punjab, Jharkhand, Andhra, Madhya Pradesh)

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League: Schedule

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh - December 12 - 9:00AM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi

Haryana vs Rajasthan - December 12 - 11:00AM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

Punjab vs Jharkhand - December 12 - 1:30PM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi

Mumbai vs Hyderabad - December 12 - 4:30PM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

Mumbai vs Haryana - December 14 - 9:00AM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi

Andhra vs Punjab - December 14 - 11:00AM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan - December 14 - 1:30PM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi

Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand - December 14 - 4:30PM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

Madhya Pradesh s Punjab - December 16 - 9:00AM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi

Mumbai vs Rajasthan - December 16 - 11:00AM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

Andhra vs Jharkhand - December 16 - 1:30PM IST - DY Patil Academy, Ambi

Hyderabad vs Haryana - December 16 - 4:30PM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

Final: Group 1 winner Vs Group 2 winner - December 18 - 4:30PM IST - MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

